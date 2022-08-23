‘House of the Dragon’ star Emily Carey had to delete Twitter

(CNN) Emily Carey is 19 years old and says she loves social media.

But being a teenager hits differently when you’re on apps “House of the Dragon” And your comments about your role lead to reactions.

Carrie Spoke to News.com.au A short version of Alicent Hightower, about what happened after some comments she made about her character.

During a presentation at Comic-Con, she explained how she created the backstory for Alicent, expressing, “I’ve never had the freedom to create a whole human like that before. So it was fun to go. So deep with her.”

I think she is very multifaceted. There’s a lot of layers to her,” Carrey said. “I think a lot of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think there’s a lot more to make her young.”

