‘House of the Dragon’ star Emily Carey had to delete Twitter

But being a teenager hits differently when you’re on apps “House of the Dragon” And your comments about your role lead to reactions.
Carrie Spoke to News.com.au A short version of Alicent Hightower, about what happened after some comments she made about her character.
During a presentation at Comic-Con, she explained how she created the backstory for Alicent, expressing, “I’ve never had the freedom to create a whole human like that before. So it was fun to go. So deep with her.”
I think she is very multifaceted. There’s a lot of layers to her,” Carrey said. “I think a lot of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think there’s a lot more to make her young.”
Some fans of the George RR Martin novel “Fire and Blood,” on which the series is based, disagree with Carrey’s portrayal of the young woman.
“I’m 19 years old, so I’m all over social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid because I’ve been working since I was a kid, so I’m very aware of things … any hate that comes to mind, he’s just … he’s a person behind the scenes. ,” she told the publication. “You just have to move on from it.”
“But I will say I deleted Twitter [after Comic-Con] Because it’s so loud,” Carrie added. “Even when it’s good, there’s a lot and it’s huge.”
“Dragon’s House” It premiered on Sunday Nearly 10 million viewers made it “the largest audience for any new original series in HBO’s history,” according to the network. CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.