‘House of the Dragon’ premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers, breaking HBO record

Premiere Dragon House On Sunday, television and streaming service HBO Max drew nearly 10 million viewers, the largest audience for any new original series in the network’s history, HBO said.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin. fire and blood new series The action takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

The fantasy drama series is more autonomous than Game of thrones, but, like the original series, it is replete with graphic battles, everyday tension and dragons.

WATCH | Review of the new series HBO Max. Dragon House:

Speaking to the Associated Press last week, actor Steve Toussaint said that the series is not a remake of the previous series.

“It was done and they did it very well,” he said. “You know you’re in this world, but you see a different story, different characters, different motives.”

Toussaint plays Lord Corlis Velaryon. The show also stars Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

British actor Steve Toussaint poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ at Leicester Square Gardens. Toussaint plays Lord Corlis Velaryon in the series. (Holly Adams/AFP/Getty Images)

Expectation Dragon House fanned the conversation on social media where he HBO reported on Monday that it had been the top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes every Sunday until October.