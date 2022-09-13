House hearings on January 6 Capitol attack may resume on September 28, says chairman

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack aims to hold another hearing on Sept. 28, the panel’s chairman told reporters Tuesday.

But rap. Benny Thompson, D-Miss., said after committee members met that the subject of the hearing had not been determined and the schedule could slip. He also said the committee has not decided whether to invite former President Donald Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence to testify. Pence has said he would consider it, but lawmakers are far from protracted court battles with Trump or Pence.

“The Select Committee has developed a large body of evidence,” Thompson said in a statement Monday. “It wasn’t always easy… because the same people who pushed the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6th.”

The hearing comes after research during August Among a number of topics were how former President Donald Trump’s cabinet members discussed removing him from office, fake voters the Trump campaign staged in states won by President Joe Biden, and Trump fundraising after the 2020 election.

The committee announced on September 1 that it wanted to hear from him Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House and conservative firebrand, about his agreement with senior Trump advisers about television ads amplifying claims of election fraud in 2020.

The next hearing will follow a series of blockbuster sessions in June and July.

The committee held eight hearings featuring testimony from former Trump aides, who described how they knew of angry mobs at the Capitol that included people with guns. Lawyers and campaign staffers testified about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And former administration and campaign officials revealed that they have Trump repeatedly said he lost.

The committee’s final report is expected in the fall.

The committee still wants to hear from key figures like Pence, who said he would consider it, and Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who refused to appear. Lawmakers want to question Thomas about his texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and urge him to contest the election results.

Thomas wrote on Nov 6, 2020 “Don’t be taken for granted.” “It takes time for the army that is gathering at his back.”

The committee also sought to talk again with two Secret Service officers who protected Trump — Anthony Ornato, who has since retired, and Robert Engel — after the dramatic testimony of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She said Ornato told her that Trump wanted to join the crowd at the Capitol and that he tried to grab the wheel of her vehicle and lunged at Angel. But neither returned to testify under oath.