First on Fox: A group of House GOP leaders wrote to President Biden on Tuesday opposing the ban on oil exports.

Dozens of Republicans led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Kathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., – argued that such a policy would hurt the US economy and indirectly benefit foreign oil producers. Their letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital, countered recent calls from congressional Democrats to ask the president to freeze crude oil exports.

“We strongly oppose any attempt by your administration to manipulate the market for crude oil and petroleum products through a ban on exports,” the Republican lawmakers wrote. “Banning oil exports would destroy American jobs and lead to higher fuel prices for the hard-working people of this country suffering from record high inflation.”

The export ban would reduce domestic energy production and force the US to rely more heavily on Russia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including Saudi Arabia.

“Furthermore, banning US oil exports has our allies in Europe and Asia desperately trying to reduce their dependence on OPEC and Russia for oil.” They stated in the letter. “The sole beneficiary of a ban on American oil exports is Russia, which will gain geopolitical leverage over our allies and additional revenue to finance an unjust war on Ukraine.”

“Imposing an oil export embargo would increase the US trade deficit and make it more dependent on foreign oil,” the letter continued.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in May that the president was open to both export bans on crude oil and petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuels, contradicting her comments from December. In 2015, Congress passed bipartisan legislation ending the longstanding oil export embargo that had been in place for 40 years.

The US imported 6.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and exported 3.8 million bpd in the week ended July 15, according to the Energy Information Administration.

On Tuesday, industry groups the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the American Exploration and Production Council released an analysis that found lifting the previous crude oil export ban in 2015 lowered global gas prices by $1.93, boosted US economic productivity by $161 billion and boosted oil production. 1.8 billion barrels leading to the creation of nearly 48,000 new jobs.

“American energy leadership not only delivers significant benefits to Americans – fueling the US economy and American jobs, providing reliable energy and helping to depress prices, but it also strengthens global security and supports our allies,” API president and CEO Mike Somers said after the analysis was published. Said.

A separate analysis from the American Council for Capital Formation estimates that a ban on petroleum product exports could result in a loss of $44 billion in gross domestic product and 110,000 jobs in 2023.

Meanwhile, Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, DN.J., wrote a letter to Biden on June 30, saying the oil export ban would “help lower prices at the pump at home.” He said crude oil exports would help boost profits for fossil fuel companies, but not lower consumer prices.

Senate Democrats made similar arguments in November urging Biden to impose a ban on oil exports. They also introduced the Prohibition Act.

“Reinstating the oil export embargo would protect American consumers rather than boost big oil profits,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Block After reintroducing the All New Oil Exports Act, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. Ore., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

In their letter Tuesday, McCarthy, McMorris Rodgers and other Republicans also blamed the Biden administration for the high energy prices that have hit consumers over the past year. The average price of gasoline hit a record high of $5.02 a gallon before falling 70 cents a gallon in June, AAA data showed.

“We are deeply concerned that any attempt to ban American oil exports will destroy the policies that have allowed your anti-fossil fuel agenda, the United States to become the world’s leading oil producer and provide the American people with more affordable and reliable energy supplies,” they wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.