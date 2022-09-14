New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: It’s certainly been a busy summer vacation for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

As he aims to win back the House majority in the November midterm elections, McCarthy has spent the August congressional recess on the campaign trail to support and raise money for Republican candidates.

Now, McCarthy’s political team has identified some metrics — first shared with Fox News on Wednesday — about how the House GOP leader spent his summer vacation.

A final sprint for control of Congress and state governments is underway

McCarthy spent 45 days this summer campaigning in 24 states against 54 Republican candidates and 53 GOP incumbents. And the coast-to-coast tour was profitable, raising $12 million for candidates and constituents, according to McCarthy’s aides.

“It was an honor to spend the August break on the campaign trail with more than 100 members and candidates. My travels from Oregon to Rhode Island left voters fired up and ready to raise their voices to stop Democrats’ runaway inflation, secure our borders, and reduce the rise in violent crime,” McCarthy said in a statement. said in the announcement.

And taking aim at House Democrats, McCarthy said “the ineffectiveness of one-party Democrat rule is devastating to us here at home and abroad, and we can do better — and we will. I’m confident that come November 8th, the people will remove Pelosi and elect a Republican majority in the House.” “

House Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber in the November elections to win back the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.