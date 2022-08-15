New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: The House Freedom Caucus is pressuring GOP leaders in the House and Senate to reject any “lame duck” government appropriations package as Congress prepares to craft a bill to fund the government ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Fox News Digital In a letter sent to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, HFC members make three main asks of GOP leadership: Reject measures to fund the government that prevent the next Congress from setting spending levels. ; Reduce top-line spending on FY 2023 appropriations; And add language in appropriations bills to secure the southern border, lower energy prices and end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“The American people literally cannot afford another Democrat-led spending measure that will exacerbate inflation and continue to fund agencies waging war on their freedoms,” wrote House Republicans led by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

“Therefore, we urge you to reject any attempt to measure FY 2023 omnibus appropriations this Congress — whether in response to the September 30th spending deadline or during the upcoming lame duck session — and reject any ‘continuing resolution.” The 118th Congress is not funded,” they continue.

At the end of the financial year i.e. on September 30, the government funds will end.

Senate Republicans Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened to pursue a re-motion for passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

“I will not vote for a continuing resolution that is part of a political payoff scheme,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. Said. “Sen. Manchin, if you think you’re going to get 60 votes, you need to think long and hard about what you’re doing to get the sweet tooth of reconciliation.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., also said he would oppose moving forward with the resolution on those grounds.

The Senate passed the bill along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

House Republicans said in their letter that they “strongly encourage” GOP leadership to support a 2023 FY 2023 appropriations package that would reduce overall spending and include Republican policy priorities, including the Hyde Amendment provision to save life.

“Finally, Republicans should fully repeal and defund the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ as soon as possible. Cutting spending to pre-Covid-19 levels, embracing conservative policy riders, and repealing the Democrats’ disastrous tax repeal and reconciliation act can curb inflation, American Limits the ability of the Biden administration to harm the public,” the HFC Republicans write.

Lawmakers included efforts to “unleash American energy” in the appropriations and demand lower gas prices. Additionally, they urged Republicans to reject any measure that “fails to make the policy changes necessary to secure the southern border.”

They want the GOP to be strong enough to get rid of the Biden administration-imposed “tyrannical” COVID-19 mandates, which they say are contributing to labor shortages.

McCarthy and McConnell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

