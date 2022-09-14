New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A pair of House Democrats did not say when Inflation Reduction Act Fox News Digital lived up to its name on Tuesday when asked.

American families struggle under the weight Sky high inflation But Democrats have struggled to say when the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act will bring down inflation.

Fox News Digital Democratic Reps. When This Bill Will Reduce Inflation Pete Aguilar of California and Andre Carson of Indiana were both asked.

Neither of them answered.

Vulnerable Democrats won’t say when the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation

“Well, if you look at …,” Carson began before stopping short of answering the question.

Aguilar, the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, was similarly noncommittal.

“Thank you so much for being here, appreciate it,” Aguilar responded to Fox News Digital.

Nancy Pelosi Gets Crowd to Applause During White House Lawn Event: ‘That’s an Applause Line’

Fox News Digital asked several vulnerable Democrats to seek re-election in the Senate and House of Representatives this fall, after the Labor Department revealed that inflation was the only thing when the Anti-Inflation Act actually began to have a positive effect on the economy and lower prices. the mood

Click here to get the Fox News app

None of the Democrats who voted for the IRA responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Biden and Democrats celebrated the legislation with a James Taylor concert on Tuesday as inflation rose to 8.3 percent nationwide.

Fox News Digital’s Aubrey Spady contributed reporting.