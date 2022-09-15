New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A bipartisan group of House lawmakers will introduce legislation on Thursday that would strengthen US sanctions on Iran to apply pressure on the regime as it seeks to obtain nuclear weapons.

Lawmakers say the legislation, titled the Solidify Iran Sanctions Act (SISA), would create a necessary deterrent by targeting the country’s energy sector by making it harder to finance terrorist activities or develop ballistic missiles.

“From brutal abuses against its own people to never-ending threats to free and democratic societies, the Iranian regime has proven time and time again that it is a rogue state with no interest in preserving regional or global peace,” the rep said. Michelle Steele, R-Calif., who is leading the bill in the House.

“Preventing the unacceptable threat of a nuclear Iran from becoming a reality is more important than ever. Current sanctions have been successful in averting such a catastrophe, and we must ensure that we can maintain economic and strategic pressures on Iran. Prevent them from developing nuclear weapons or supporting terrorists. I am proud to partner with Senator Scott on this issue and on our I am leading this bipartisan group of my House colleagues to send a clear signal that the United States will not tolerate existential threats, our allies, or freedom and democracy around the world.”

Lawmakers urge Biden to deny Iran president entry to UN conference on ‘gross violations’ of rights

The bill calls for “imposing sanctions related to Iran’s illicit weapons programs, conventional weapons and ballistic missile development, and support for terrorism, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

Current co-sponsors include Reps. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Grace Meng, DN.Y.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Josh Gottheimer, DN.J.; Joe Wilson, RS.C.; Maria Salazar, R-Fla.; Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.; Randy Weber, R-Texas; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Last month, Sens. Tim Scott, RS.C.; Maggie Hassan, DN.H.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; And Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., introduced the Senate version of the legislation. The bill was designed to make permanent the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 to protect the US and its allies from the threat of a nuclear Iran.

The legislation comes as the Biden administration is still negotiating Final details A renewed nuclear deal with Iran.

