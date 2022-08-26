New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Vulnerable House Democrats are silent on whether they plan to accept endorsements from Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s new anti-Trump PAC that will support midterm candidates running against Trump-backed Republicans this fall.

After her primary defeat, Cheney transformed her campaign committee into a new PAC that would target MAGA candidates and “electoral rejects” and work to elect their opponents up and down the ballot.

The new PAC was labeled “The Great Task” in reference to her concession speech where she referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Fox News Digital contacted several vulnerable House Democrats and Democratic organizations and asked them if, as a Democratic candidate or group, they would welcome Cheney’s support in their race, either through an endorsement or an ad. None of them responded.

Cheney has pledged to help campaigns against fellow Republicans who dispute the results of the 2020 election.

None of the following Democrats responded to Fox News Digital for comment: Reps. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.; Rep. Cindy Axney, D-Iowa; Rep. Sherris Davids, D-Kan.; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Rep. Alyssa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Representative Annie Kuster, DNH; Representative Tom Malinowski, DNJ; Representative Chris Pappas, DNH; Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.; Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev.; Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.; Rep. Ellen Luria, D-Va.; Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.; Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

Neither the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee nor the Democratic National Committee responded to Fox News Digital on the matter.



“I’m going to be very focused on working to make sure that we do everything we can to elect the disenfranchised, and I’m going to work against those people. Work to support their opponents,” Cheney said in an interview with ABC News following her defeat. Will do,” Cheney said.

The representative also criticized her Republican colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., telling ABC he should not be the next speaker of the House and is “absolutely unfaithful to the Constitution.”

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, for inciting the Capitol riots. Only two out of 10 who voted to oust the former president won the primaries.

Cheney lost her primary election to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hagman but has since teased a possible bid for the presidency in 2024, saying in a speech after her primary loss that her “work is not done.”

Fox News’ Ron Blitzer contributed to this report.