House Democrats have decided to scrap plans to vote on several public safety bills this month amid ongoing disagreements between progressive and moderate members of the party over police funding and accountability.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that Democrats will focus on passing a massive social spending and tax bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, to buy more time for the party to reach an agreement on enforcement legislation.

“This week, our focus must be on passing [Inflation Reduction Act]As conversations continue to find consensus for a stronger public safety package,” she wrote in a press release.

“In terms of public safety, House Democrats can take immense pride in the work this Congress has done so far to keep America’s families safe. President Biden signed the historic Gun Violence Prevention Act and the House successfully voted to pass legislation renewing the assault weapons ban. It also increases public leverage — this time over the gun industry. ,” she added.

It’s the second time Democrats have pushed back a vote on police legislation, first planning to tackle it last month when the House passed an “assault weapons” ban.

The party has delayed considering a series of bills that would create new federal grants for communities to hire more police officers, implement violence intervention programs and invest in mental health resources. These actions quickly became controversial within the Democratic Party.

Moderates wanted it passed quickly to fend off attacks from the GOP, the party of Democrats The police are stationed . Progressives and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, meanwhile, voiced reservations about giving away more money without accountability measures to prevent police brutality.

“We need to make sure there are strong accountability provisions and that we’re actually ensuring public safety for everyone,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal said.

Weeks after Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on a reconciliation package, the Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes parts of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda — which Manchin torpedoed. In December.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $433 billion in new spending and expanded green energy programs Affordable Care Act benefits . The new spending will be paid for by raising $739 billion in revenue through corporate tax increases and tougher IRS enforcement. The bill includes about $80 million for the IRS, which would allow the agency to hire about 87,000 employees, including auditors sought by the Treasury Department.

The balance of additional revenue would cover the deficit, leading Democrats to insist the bill would reduce inflation in the future, but Republicans and some independent experts say the impact will be minimal.

