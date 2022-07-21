New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As crime remains a top issue on Americans’ minds, a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives are turning up the volume on ongoing efforts to get a floor vote on a police funding bill before the House goes into recess in August.

“I think we’re on a good path,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday when asked about the chances of passing a police funding bill. The speaker, as first reported by Punchbowl News, met a day earlier with some of the House Democrats who spearheaded the passage of the legislation.

Legislators’ efforts, first and foremost, have a policy, campaign component. Many of the Democrats represent swing districts and face re-election bids in November amid a brutal political climate fueled by record inflation, rising crime and President Biden’s underwater approval ratings.

“We continue to press because the people of our district are asking us to find ways to fund local law enforcement to fight crime and train and recruit our police officers,” Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas told Fox News on Thursday. .

Pappas, a two-term congressman from a battleground district in New Hampshire, has been targeted by Republicans as he seeks re-election. He was one of the cosponsors earlier in the year of a bipartisan measure that would fund small police departments to train, recruit and retain and access body camera data storage and mental health resources for officers.

When asked about the sweeping police funding bill he and a dozen other lawmakers are seeking to bring to the House floor for a vote, Pappas emphasized guilt.

“This is exactly what our districts need at this time,” Pappas said. “We’ve seen an increase in crime rates, an opioid epidemic, an addiction epidemic that continues to rage. We need to give law enforcement all the tools they need to stay safe.”

Pappas spoke to Fox News on the same day that President Biden was scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania to propose a steep funding increase for police. But the visit was canceled early on Thursday after the President tested positive for Covid-19.

The continued push by the White House and many congressional Democrats to fund police comes amid rising crime levels across the country that began during the coronavirus pandemic two years ago. Efforts by Biden and congressional Democrats are aimed at countering perceptions fueled by GOP attacks that Democrats are the “police cheating” party.

The “defund” movement has gained plenty of traction with many progressives amid coast-to-coast protests over police brutality against minorities in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. But Biden and many Democrats oppose it.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has made a big deal of messaging this midterm cycle about crime and, in particular, the police. And the issue is likely to appear in House GOP re-election committee announcements in the fall campaign.

“Every House Democrat is critical of their party’s reckless efforts to terrorize police and violent crime waves across the country,” NRCC communications director Michael McAdams argued in a statement to Fox News.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the top outside super PAC supporting House GOP incumbents and candidates, has used the crime issue in its ads in the 2020 cycle and is part of the group’s messaging this cycle.

“A last-minute show vote doesn’t undo two-plus years of one party and one party only pushing every policy imaginable to make it harder to crack down on crime,” CLF communications director Calvin Moore told Fox News. House Democrats have pushed to land a floor vote in the coming days. “Public safety was one of the most effective messages against Democrats in 2020, and with crime getting worse, it will be an even more powerful message for 2022.”

But Pappas argued that such “defunding the police” could lead to attacks.

“That’s never been true of the work I’m doing in Congress or of many of my colleagues in the Democratic caucus,” he said.

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the NRCC’s counterpart, highlighted the efforts of House Democrats.

“House Democrats passed COPS grants, the $350 billion American Rescue Plan to support law enforcement, and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act because they know safe communities depend on police having the resources and funding they need to properly serve our communities,” said a DCCC spokesperson. Chris Taylor told Fox News.

Taylor said “Democrats will continue their fight to ensure our communities are safe, while Republicans have redoubled their extremist campaign to pass a nationwide abortion ban and turn back the clock on basic rights like same-sex marriage and contraception.”

Regardless of politics, Papalu emphasized the urgency of the issue, saying, “I think this is where the rubber hits the road. We have a lot of concerns about public safety. It’s important that Congress responds and makes sure our law enforcement is as well resourced as possible.”