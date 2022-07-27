New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A group of House Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday that would impose term limits on current and new Supreme Court justices.

The bill, the “Supreme Court Term Establishment and Retirement Modernization (TERM) Act,” was introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. introduced and sought to amend federal law that imposed an 18-year limit on Supreme Court justices. bench.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DRI., is introducing a similar bill in the Senate.

The Bill proposes that the President appoint judges in the first and third years after the election of the President. Judges nominated and confirmed through this process are limited to a term of 18 years and retire.

As new judges are added all sitting judges acquire the status of “senior” and retire in order based on current seniority.

If the number of judges on the bench falls below the required nine due to “vacancy, disability or disqualification,” a judge recently retired from active service is expected to step in as an associate judge until the vacancy is filled. .

“This Supreme Court is increasingly facing a crisis of legitimacy,” Johnson said in a statement released by his office. “Five of the six conservative justices on the bench were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, and they are now competing to impose their out-of-touch agenda on the American people, who don’t want it.”

The congressman called the statement a “necessary step to restore balance” to the majority-conservative court.

Democrats have been pushing for reforms to the Supreme Court, including proposals to pack the court, following the court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. The White House announced in June, shortly after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, that President Joe Biden would not support Democrats’ push to expand the court.

“So, I know I’ve been asked this question … I’ve been asked before — and the president himself … I think about expanding the court,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. . “That’s something the president doesn’t agree with. It’s not something he wants to do.”

On the other side of the aisle, GOP lawmakers say the recent push for reform is at the root of Democrats’ dissatisfaction with court decisions.

“When Democrats get their way on rulings, they’re happy with the Supreme Court. When they don’t get their way, they want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to change the Supreme Court,” said Rep. Steve Scalise said. , R-La., at the House GOP’s weekly press conference on Wednesday. “Republicans should work with us to focus on fixing the problems they created instead of going out and continuing to attack other people…”

At present a Supreme Court judge is appointed to the bench for life under the “Good Conduct Clause” of the Constitution, which states:

“Judges of the Supreme and Inferior Courts, shall hold their offices during good conduct and at such times as may be stated, shall receive compensation for their services, which shall not diminish during their continuance in office.”

Any attempt to implement term limits would require a constitutional amendment.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.