House Democrats call for new inspector general in Secret Service text investigation

Jan. 6 Committee heads and the House Oversight Committee are calling for a new inspector general to lead an investigation into deleted Secret Service text messages related to the Capitol uprising.

in a letter The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General and the head of the Council of Inspectors General (CIGIE), Democrats Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Carolyn Maloney expressed concern about DHS Inspector General Joseph Ciffery’s “failure to inform Congress that the Secret Service has deleted text messages in a timely manner, even though the law requires “immediately” reporting of problems or abuses that are “particularly serious or obvious.””

Thompson – who heads the Committee on Homeland Security and the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots – and Maloney, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reforms, requested that Cafari step aside and CIGIE appoint a new inspector general to investigate. Secret Service text message deleted.

“These omissions left Congress in the dark about key developments in this investigation and cost investigators valuable time to obtain relevant evidence,” the letter said. “Given the nature and importance of this investigation, there is no doubt that the Inspector General leading this investigation can conduct it thoroughly and with integrity, objectivity and independence. We do not believe that Inspector General Kafri can achieve these standards.”

The controversy over deleted texts has intensified recently as legal experts and agencies seek answers to what was in the messages and why they were deleted.

On January 16, 2021, Maloney and Thompson, along with other committee chairs letter Requests DHS and other agencies to submit documents and materials related to the January 6 uprising to the committees. Next month, the DHS Office of Inspector General requested Records of electronic communications from the Secret Service for its own investigation into the January 6 attack.

“Despite a legal obligation to preserve those records, the Secret Service undertook a system migration process on January 27, 2021, which erased text messages related to the January 6 uprising,” according to Tuesday’s letter.

And NPR has independently confirmed that the Secret Service has received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general that notified the agency of a criminal investigation into text messages deleted by the agency’s watchdog branch. The letter was first reported by CNN and NBC News.

“We informed the select committee on Jan. 6 of the inspector general’s request, and we are fully cooperating with all oversight efforts and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure they do not conflict with each other,” a Secret Service spokesperson told NPR. The agency is in the midst of cooperating with a select committee subpoena and National Archives and Records Administration inquiry.

A spokesperson for the DHS OIG told NPR that consistent with attorney general guidelines, it typically does not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment on ongoing investigations.

Kafri has claimed the messages were deleted after his office requested them, while the Secret Service has denied the allegations, saying the deletion was part of a system migration.