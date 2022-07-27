type here...
Politics House Democrats call for new inspector general in Secret...
Politics

House Democrats call for new inspector general in Secret Service text investigation

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., speaks to members of the media last month before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP


Toggle caption

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., speaks to members of the media last month before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Jan. 6 Committee heads and the House Oversight Committee are calling for a new inspector general to lead an investigation into deleted Secret Service text messages related to the Capitol uprising.

in a letter The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General and the head of the Council of Inspectors General (CIGIE), Democrats Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Carolyn Maloney expressed concern about DHS Inspector General Joseph Ciffery’s “failure to inform Congress that the Secret Service has deleted text messages in a timely manner, even though the law requires “immediately” reporting of problems or abuses that are “particularly serious or obvious.””

Thompson – who heads the Committee on Homeland Security and the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots – and Maloney, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reforms, requested that Cafari step aside and CIGIE appoint a new inspector general to investigate. Secret Service text message deleted.

The Secret Service wiped the text from the two-day period of the Jan. 6 attack, the watchdog says

politics

The Secret Service wiped the text from the two-day period of the Jan. 6 attack, the watchdog says

“These omissions left Congress in the dark about key developments in this investigation and cost investigators valuable time to obtain relevant evidence,” the letter said. “Given the nature and importance of this investigation, there is no doubt that the Inspector General leading this investigation can conduct it thoroughly and with integrity, objectivity and independence. We do not believe that Inspector General Kafri can achieve these standards.”

The controversy over deleted texts has intensified recently as legal experts and agencies seek answers to what was in the messages and why they were deleted.

On January 16, 2021, Maloney and Thompson, along with other committee chairs letter Requests DHS and other agencies to submit documents and materials related to the January 6 uprising to the committees. Next month, the DHS Office of Inspector General requested Records of electronic communications from the Secret Service for its own investigation into the January 6 attack.

What the January 6 subpoena for the Secret Service's redacted text means

National

What the January 6 subpoena for the Secret Service’s redacted text means

“Despite a legal obligation to preserve those records, the Secret Service undertook a system migration process on January 27, 2021, which erased text messages related to the January 6 uprising,” according to Tuesday’s letter.

And NPR has independently confirmed that the Secret Service has received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general that notified the agency of a criminal investigation into text messages deleted by the agency’s watchdog branch. The letter was first reported by CNN and NBC News.

The National Archives is investigating reports that the Secret Service deleted the text

politics

The National Archives is investigating reports that the Secret Service deleted the text

“We informed the select committee on Jan. 6 of the inspector general’s request, and we are fully cooperating with all oversight efforts and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure they do not conflict with each other,” a Secret Service spokesperson told NPR. The agency is in the midst of cooperating with a select committee subpoena and National Archives and Records Administration inquiry.

A spokesperson for the DHS OIG told NPR that consistent with attorney general guidelines, it typically does not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment on ongoing investigations.

Kafri has claimed the messages were deleted after his office requested them, while the Secret Service has denied the allegations, saying the deletion was part of a system migration.

Previous articleNYC Teens Arrested on Hate Crime Charges for ‘Anti-White Attack’
Next articlePony Up: The 2024 Ford Mustang will debut at this iconic event in September

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

HIV infection remains persistently high, UN says

While the world's attention was focused on the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the fight against...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Rick Astley celebrates 35 years of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

(CNN)Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, a journey began that blessed us with one of the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Porn site owner forced 100 women to make videos he said wouldn’t be posted online: DOJ

off Video Fox News Flash July 27 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Stacey Abrams meme drew comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s infamous birthday tweet on social media

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 27 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Michigan school shooter wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with ‘inspiring’ audition

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

A Cal rally spurs the Mariners rally to beat the Rangers

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News