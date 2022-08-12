New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Democrats on Friday approved a $739 billion climate change, tax hike and health care bill, giving a boost to President Biden’s domestic agenda at a time of record high inflation and low presidential job approval numbers.

In a 220-207 vote, the House voted along party lines to approve the legislation. Every single Democrat supported the bill amid opposition from Republicans, except for three who did not vote.

“Today is truly a wonderful day for us,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “We’re really going to send a memorial bill to the president’s desk for the people.”

Republicans fiercely opposed the bill, arguing that its provisions would worsen the US economy and place new burdens on American workers.

“Remember this day,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “When Democrats jammed through a 700-page bill that would raise your taxes and double the size of the IRS.”

The legislation, which has already been passed by the Senate, now goes to the President, who is expected to sign it into law soon. It marks a victory for Biden, who has endured a young White House tenure of 40 years of high inflation. Depression And the poll numbers are sinking.

“This bill reflects most of what we want to see — not everything we want to see — let me be clear on that, but it’s a very important step forward,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. “It will reduce the deficit, lower costs and expand access to affordable health care while making the largest investment in history to address the global climate crisis.”

Democrats began working on the bill soon after Biden took office. Initially titled Build Back Better, the act was proposed as an ambitious overhaul of the nation’s economy and climate infrastructure.

Boasting a price tag of more than $3.5 trillion, an iteration of the legislation broke down due to Democratic disunity in the 50-50 Senate.

In particular, Sen. Joe Manchin refused. The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition was enough to derail the bill because widespread GOP opposition is the only way to get the bill through the Senate through a party-line process known as budget reconciliation.

Despite Manchin’s opposition, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., worked to restore the package. The Inflation Reduction Act emerged from those private talks between Schumer and Manchin.

The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain life-saving prescription drugs starting in 2023. Democrats say the move would save the government $288 billion over the next decade.

“Democrats have been fighting for years to lower drug prices, and this bill would allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies,” said Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass. Medicare … If you’re on Medicare, you don’t have to pay more than $2,000 a year for your prescriptions.”

The Manchin-Schumer bill also imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations, a measure intended to raise $313 billion. Democrats say investing in the Internal Revenue Service could save an additional $124 billion.

Overall, the bill proposes to raise $739 billion. Of that amount, $369 billion is slated to go toward climate change subsidies to help meet Biden’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. Another $64 billion will go to expand Obamacare subsidies.

The rest of the new revenue, more than $300 billion, will go to pay down the deficit.