Democrats in the House are united in support of the Inflation Reduction Act — a measure endorsed by Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — with several members affirming they will support the bill, which is expected to pass. Vote in the House this week.

In a series of responses to Fox News Digital, five House Democrats announced their support for the social spending and tax hike legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend when Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

Reached by phone, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., gave an unusually monosyllabic response on whether he would support the measure. “Yes” he said.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, was upbeat.

“It’s not perfect, but I don’t let perfection be the enemy of good,” Green said of the measure. “This bill is a good deal, so I’m going to vote for it.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who has served in Congress since 1991 and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, had less praise for the final product sent from the Senate to her chamber. Just say “I’ll vote for it” and keep raising taxes.

One of the three Buddhists elected to Congress, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., weighed in further on the legislation, insisting that the bill had “plenty” of good parts and that he would vote in favor of it. the passage

“Yes, the bill is good for America,” Johnson said calmly. “I’ll vote for it.”

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, summed up the attitude of many Democrats who are tired of the intraparty fight over the pothole that has become the “Build Back Better” bill and want to return it. Residence to their districts for summer vacations.

“Compromise is key to democracy, and I plan to vote for it,” Garamendi said.

Although Fox News Digital provided comments from some House Democrats, members Far Left “Squad” Inflation seems less than unified on the discount law.

Only two members of the “squad” — Reps. from Minnesota. Ilhan Omar and Jamal Bowman of New York – have declared their support for the measure, while the other four members abstained from mentioning it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that Democrats will focus on passing inflation-reduction legislation, postponing a vote on several public safety bills this month amid ongoing disagreements between progressive and moderate members of the party over police funding and accountability.

“This week, our focus must be on passing [ Inflation Reduction Act ]As conversations continue to find consensus for a stronger public safety package,” she wrote in a press release.

“In terms of public safety, House Democrats can take immense pride in the work this Congress has done so far to keep America’s families safe. President Biden signed the historic Gun Violence Prevention Act and the House successfully voted to pass legislation renewing the assault weapons ban. It also increases people’s leverage — this time, the gun. on the industry,” she added.

Late last month, an analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) revealed that Manchin’s bill would raise billions of dollars in taxes, including on middle-class earners.

According to JCT , Americans making less than $10,000 a year would see a 0.3% tax increase starting in 2023. Overall, taxes for Americans earning less than $200,000 will increase by $16.7 billion starting in 2023. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would raise taxes by a total of $14.1 billion.

Extending Affordable Care Act subsidies are key factors in weighing a suit Climate-related spending and tax credits, Regulations on fossil fuel energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax rate and more.

