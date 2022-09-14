New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two House Democrats facing tough re-election in the upcoming midterm elections didn’t go home State of Michigan Wednesday for President Biden’s visit to Detroit.

Michigan Democratic Reps. Dan Kildee and Elissa Slotkin said they were in DC on official duty while Congress was in session. Other House members from Michigan traveled with Biden for the trip to Detroit.

“Congress is in session today,” Kildee press secretary Kelly Montgomery told Fox News Digital. “Congressman Kildee will be in Washington, DC to vote and attend a committee hearing on promoting fair trade agreements.”

Similarly, a spokesperson for Slotkin’s office told Fox News Digital that Slotkin will remain in DC on Wednesday to participate in congressional votes and committee hearings.

Biden to Announce $900 Million Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Overhaul at Detroit Auto Show

Although Slotkin and Kildee decided to stay in DC for official duties, Gustavo Portela, deputy chief of staff and communications director for the Michigan GOP, insisted it was “no secret” why the two representatives decided not to appear with President Biden. State tour

“It’s no mystery why out-of-touch Democrats Dan Kildee and Elissa Slatkin aren’t spending the day with Joe Biden,” Portela said. “Biden’s plan to curb inflation has made working Michiganders worse off, now that grocery prices are at a 12-year high. They can’t hide from the havoc they’re wreaking on family budgets, and we’re going to send them this November. To Paul Junge and Tom Barrett, working-class champions working to bring relief to Michigan families Favorable packing.”

Slotkin is running for re-election in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, one of three House races in the state that Fox News Power Rankings rates as a “toss up” in the November midterms. Kildee is also rated a “toss up” in the 8th Congressional District. In third place is the 3rd Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost his primary to GOP nominee John Gibbs.

Although she missed Biden’s trip to Detroit this week, Slatkin has welcomed Biden to the state in the past. Last October, Slatkin welcomed Biden to the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, before delivering a speech about the infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda.

Slatkin, one of 15 House Democrats who did not vote for Pelosi to become Speaker of the House for the 116th Congress, currently represents the state’s 8th District in the House and is seeking re-election to the House to represent the state’s 7th District. Slotkin faces her GOP challenger, Tom Barrett, and another candidate.

Kildee, who was first elected to the House in 2012, currently represents the state’s 5th District and is seeking re-election to represent Michigan’s 8th District. Kildee will face his GOP challenger, Paul Junge, along with two other candidates on Nov. 8.

Michigan residents will vote on the abortion amendment in the November election

Biden traveled to the state to attend North American International Auto Show In Detroit, he toured the latest models in the auto-maker’s electric vehicle portfolios and is expected to announce a new infrastructure plan to make electric vehicles more accessible.

Biden’s statement a $900 million plan to build EV chargers along 53,000 miles of the national highway system, a White House official said. The official said that the plan will include construction in 35 states.

Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painful

Several members of Michigan’s congressional delegation accompanied the president on Air Force One to Detroit on Monday. Those members include GOP Rep. Fred Upton, as well as Democratic Reps. Andy Levin, Haley Stevens, Debbie Dingell and Brenda Lawrence.

Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Reagan also flew to Detroit with Biden on Air Force One.

Rashida Tlaib, representative of the “Squad,” representing west Detroit and surrounding suburbs, on a flight from DC to Detroit. While she did not accompany Biden to the state, Tlaib greeted Biden upon his arrival in the city.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer also reunited with Biden during his visit to the state, who was out of state when he last visited Michigan in November 2021.

A photo from the event showed Biden and Whitmer walking hand-in-hand as United Auto Workers Ray Curry President Dingell and Stabenow looked on.

Biden’s visit to Detroit comes a day after the Labor Department Announced The consumer price index, a broad measure of the cost of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices rose 0.1% in the one-month period from July.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and Megan Henney contributed to this story.