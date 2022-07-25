New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: As the Senate appears poised to move forward with a bipartisan bill aimed at funding US semiconductor chip manufacturing and competition with China, House conservatives argue the bill may actually “help China.”

Republican Study Committee, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. led, is releasing a memo Monday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it “the latest iteration of Schumer’s fake so-called ‘China’ bill.” DN.Y. The memo noted “problematic provisions” including “$250 billion in inflationary spending.”

“[I]”Instead of protecting our own intellectual property or doubling down on the free enterprise system that has made the United States one of the world’s most innovative nations, this bill seeks to copy China’s failed model of centralized government spending,” the RSC memo said.

Haley opposes computer chips bill: ‘We don’t have to be China to beat China’

The RSC is unlikely to stop the legislation from passing. It received 16 Senate Republican votes in an initial procedural vote last week and is expected to have a similar number in another procedural vote Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Furthermore, Democrats in control of the House do not need much help from Republicans to pass the legislation, and outside Republicans, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, support it.

“Congress has an opportunity to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas and the United States by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022,” Abbott said last week. “This legislation will help stabilize a secure semiconductor supply chain, which is vital to our nation’s economy and national security.”

Republicans are divided over legislative barrels over the main China bill

But the RSC memo points to several problems with the bill, which it says defeats the purpose of the legislation and foreshadows an effort by House conservatives to limit GOP yes votes on the bill in that chamber.

One problem cited by the memo is weak protection of intellectual property. The most recent version of the bill said it would not include a provision that would provide “new grounds for the State Department to deny visas to individuals who have previously worked for or worked with organizations or organizations affiliated with adversary countries.”

“It also removes provisions in the Senate-passed USICA… which impose sanctions on entities in China for theft of US intellectual property and cyber-attacks against American companies,” the memo adds.

The RSC document says it has nothing to do with China’s fight against environmental investment and “voke diversity priorities” in the bill. One of them is “Chief Diversity Officer at the National Science Foundation.”

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The memo further highlights that the bill’s ban on US funding to universities that harbor Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Confucius Institutes includes an exemption provision. Concerns have been raised that the bill has removed legislation related to Taiwan and sanctions related to the Uyghur genocide.

This comes after some Republicans, including Banks, attacked the bill’s keystone semiconductor funding for corporate welfare last week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

However, the bill’s supporters say the moment of U.S. strategic competition with China is huge.

“We’re looking to strengthen the bill so it can help us win the race against China and strengthen our national and economic security at a time when America needs to reassert itself on the world stage,” a GOP aide who voted for the senator to advance the package told Fox News Digital last week.

“It’s bringing manufacturing back to America,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., one of the bill’s biggest boosters, also told Fox News Digital. The “Make America Great” folks should be all for it. I mean, do we want to make these semiconductor chips in America or do we want China to take the lead?”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.