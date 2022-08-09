New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way For the House Ways and Means Committee Obtaining Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service — something the former president has long pushed back.

The decision is a blow to Trump, who may seek emergency intervention from the Supreme Court in an attempt to temporarily block the release of these tax records.

“The 2021 request seeks information on ways and means informing the United States House of Representatives Committee on the effectiveness of the Presidential Audit Program,” the DC Circuit Court of Appeals said in an opinion. “Furthermore, because the burden on the executive branch and Trump’s party is relatively light, the request does not violate separation of powers principles under any of the potentially applicable tests.”

The ruling comes nearly eight months after Trump’s lawyers appealed a federal judge’s December 2021 decision that allowed the Treasury Department to disclose the former president’s tax returns to a House committee that requested them more than two years ago.

It’s the latest legal scrutiny Trump has faced. In an unprecedented move, the FBI raided a former president on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

