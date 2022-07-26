Hotter, longer and wider heatwaves scorch China

BEIJING. In western China, runoff from melting glaciers could destroy dams, officials warn. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, the government asked residents to use large household appliances less This way, the electrical grid is not overloaded as the city battles its longest heat wave since 1951. In the coastal city of Fuzhou, temperatures topped 41 degrees Celsius, or nearly 106 degrees Fahrenheit, for an unprecedented three straight days, state media reported.
More than 900 million Chinese, about 65 percent of the population, are living under a heat warning. Temperatures have reached or exceeded highs that have recently plagued parts of Europe and the United States. Between June and mid-July, officials across the country issued more than 15,000 high temperature warnings, including more than 2,000 predicting temperatures would top 104 degrees. according to state media. Seventy-one weather stations recorded the highest temperatures on record.
In the summer, China has long been plagued by extreme weather, with heatwaves accompanied by intense flooding. But the severity of these events has increased in recent years under the influence of global warming. Officials said the heat wave is likely to be more intense and prolonged this year. It is expected that it will remain at least until the end of the month.
“The affected area is large, the period of time during which it will continue will be long, and the extreme is strong,” state-run Xinhua news agency said. said.
As elsewhere in the world, some of the most vulnerable populations have been affected, including the poor and the elderly. Several heat-related deaths have been reported, some of them construction or factory workers. Videos on social media show frontline medical workers in full protective gear as China continues its efforts to eradicate the coronavirus while suffering from high temperatures.
Heat-related deaths in China more than quadrupled between 1990 and 2019 to 26,800 in 2019. according to research published in the medical journal The Lancet. Researchers predicted that the number could more than double if global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, given that China’s rapidly aging population will be particularly at risk.
Some of the highest temperatures in recent times have been recorded in southeast China, in the coastal province of Zhejiang. On Tuesday, the temperature in one of the cities, Lishui, reached almost 108 degrees. One Zhejiang Hospital told state media reporters that he sees heatstroke patients on a daily basis. At least one male factory worker died earlier this month from multiple organ failure.
But most of the country was fried. In farwestern Xinjiang, local authorities warned last week that melting snow and ice in mountainous areas would increase the risk of a dam failure and that it had already caused flash floods and landslides. Earlier this month, a National Meteorological Center official said the heat can remove moisture from the soil in the provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi, damaging corn and cotton crops, as well as rice crops in the Yangtze River basin.
In Shanghai, home to 26 million people, temperatures hit nearly 106 degrees this month, the hottest day since records began in 1873.
Photos from the zoo in Guangzhou, they showed a panda lying on a giant block of ice, and several elephants sitting on their own blocks.
Only two provinces, Heilongjiang and Liaoning, both in the far northeast, have not issued heat warnings.
A heat wave already scorched parts of northern China in June, just as severe flooding forced millions of people to flee the country’s central and southwestern regions. The heat has receded a little, but in recent weeks has returned with strength in the south.
Liu Yi contributed to research.