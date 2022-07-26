Hotter, longer and wider heatwaves scorch China

BEIJING. In western China, runoff from melting glaciers could destroy dams, officials warn. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, the government asked residents to use large household appliances less This way, the electrical grid is not overloaded as the city battles its longest heat wave since 1951. In the coastal city of Fuzhou, temperatures topped 41 degrees Celsius, or nearly 106 degrees Fahrenheit, for an unprecedented three straight days, state media reported.

More than 900 million Chinese, about 65 percent of the population, are living under a heat warning. Temperatures have reached or exceeded highs that have recently plagued parts of Europe and the United States. Between June and mid-July, officials across the country issued more than 15,000 high temperature warnings, including more than 2,000 predicting temperatures would top 104 degrees. according to state media. Seventy-one weather stations recorded the highest temperatures on record.

In the summer, China has long been plagued by extreme weather, with heatwaves accompanied by intense flooding. But the severity of these events has increased in recent years under the influence of global warming. Officials said the heat wave is likely to be more intense and prolonged this year. It is expected that it will remain at least until the end of the month.