Hot inflation hurts ice cream truck profits despite warm summer

It’s been a sweltering summer across much of Canada, but that’s bad consolation for ice cream truck operators like Mido Falou, who says inflation and high fuel prices are hurting his profits.

On a sultry Thursday morning, the owner of Rainbow Ice Cream in Coquitlam, British Columbia, tinkers with a computer spreadsheet and tells drivers about their routes.

Some flavors are missing and Falu is focusing on the efficiency of his fleet of 10 trucks.

The problem is not just high gas prices, Falou said.

“Service has gone up. Spare parts for trucks have risen in price. Mechanical parts have risen in price,” he said in an interview.

“Ice cream has risen in price by more than 60 percent. We had to raise the price by a dollar. We couldn’t do more because of the consumers. We just wish they could afford ice cream.”

Steve Christensen, chief executive of the North American Ice Cream Association, said suppliers face a range of challenges.

“Gasoline prices have gone up,” said Christensen of Missouri. “So a lot of the things you need—horns, cups, things—everything that needs to be delivered by truck has gone up in price too.”

Many problems

Ice cream prices typically rise by three to five percent a year, Christensen said. But he said prices have gone up 10 to 15 percent this year, although that may not be the case across the entire menu.

Falou said he was trying to keep prices under control.

“In this business, you can’t make a profit on just one piece,” he said. “You also profit from volumes. I want [people] to be able to buy ice cream from the ice cream truck. You know, I don’t want to give the bad impression that an ice cream truck is so expensive.”

Falu hopes to “make some money” without spending his savings, as he has done during the last two years of the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year,” said Falou, who closes Rainbow Ice Cream every year from late September through April.

“We had bad weather in the spring. June was the rainiest. So it had a big impact on our sales. And definitely a lot less profit than in previous years.”

Like everything else, ice cream prices have risen much faster than usual this year. (Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg)

It’s not just local weather. Global climate events are also affecting the ice cream business, Christensen said.

For example, Madagascar produces about 70% of the world’s vanilla, and when there is a storm or a short flowering season, it affects the world market.

“Which again, you know, affects ice cream,” he said.

The Curse of “Ghost Kitchens”

Christensen said old-school ice cream truck vendors are also facing new challenges, such as delivery apps and competitors in so-called “ghost kitchens” that don’t have a display case but sell ice cream online.

“Overheads [for a ghost kitchen] is very inexpensive. They use social media to promote their ice cream, they sell it online and people come to pick it up from the kitchen or the place.”

Falow began driving an ice cream truck in the 1990s, which he described as the “golden days” of his business. He said he made a lot more then.

To overcome hurdles related to apps, weather, gas prices and inflation, Falu said he is looking forward to the return of corporate events and other scheduled bookings that were scaled back during the pandemic but are now back.

“We suffered,” he said, shaking his head. “We rely a lot on corporate events, birthdays, parades, weddings and all that. So this year they are starting to come back. Some of them, but not all. So hopefully next year we’ll get them all. back.”

But gone are the days when an ice cream truck could attract customers just by driving around and playing a fun tune, Christensen said.

Trucks now need to hurry up

“Ice cream truck owners should be looking for catering opportunities, food truck events, going to offices and hospitals and saying, ‘Hey, we can set up a corporate event for you,’” he said.

“Now they need to hurry up a little more than they probably ever have before.”

Christensen recalled his first exposure to the ice cream business when he listened to the traditional chime of a truck in his native Australia as a child.

“And little Steve Christensen goes and gets some money from mom’s dresser and goes and buys a cereal cone,” he said with a laugh.

“I would like to think that people still love the experience. So I think the process of supporting your local ice cream truck is very important because it keeps those memories alive for kids these days.”