Hot and dry Britain is ready to declare a drought

By printveela editor

LONDON – The British government was expected to declare a drought in parts of England on Friday as the country experienced another day of hot and dry conditions with forecast temperatures around 95 degrees Fahrenheit or 35 degrees Celsius.

The announcement of an expected drought, widely covered by the British news outlets, will allow water companies to introduce more stringent environmental protection measures. driest July in England since 1935. Several water companies have temporarily banned the use of hoses for watering yards and gardens and for washing vehicles.

“Water utilities are already coping with the unprecedented impact of the driest winter and spring since the 1970s, and with hotter, drier weather, it is imperative that we become even more mindful of our water consumption to minimize demand surges and ensure it is available. enough. around,” Peter Jenkins, director of communications for industry organization Water UK, said in a statement.

Met Office, UK National Weather Service, issued an extreme heat warning until Sunday for most of the southern half of England and parts of Wales, highlighting that the sharp rise in temperatures could not only disrupt travel but also increase the risk of heat-related illness for certain groups.

Wiggonholt in the south of England recorded the highest temperature in the country. Thursday at 93.5 Fahrenheit (34.2 Celsius). It was expected that the beginning of Friday will be dry, and the mercury column will rise quickly. Temperatures could rise even higher over the weekend, meteorologists say, but they also predict it won’t be as extreme as it was in July, when it first topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the UK.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, on Thursday urged residents Avoid grilling on balconies, parks, and backyards for fear of fires. This was reported by the London fire department. that there were hundreds of fires in the capital in the first week of August compared to 42 during the same period in 2021.

Several retail chains stopped selling disposable grills during the drought. It is reported by The Guardian..

The heatwave in the UK in July was exacerbated by climate change, according to a scientific report. While the connection of a single heat wave to climate change requires analysis, scientists have no doubt that heat waves around the world are becoming hotter, more frequent and longer. As the burning of fossil fuels causes global mean temperatures to rise, the range of possible temperatures also widens, making scorching highs more likely. This means that each heat wave is now exacerbated to some extent by changes in planetary chemistry caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Dan Roberts, a London-based psychotherapist, said on Thursday that due to the extreme heat, he is giving patients the opportunity to book appointments via Zoom. “My office is like an oven,” he said, adding that traveling in the heat may be too much for some. “We really struggle when temperatures get this high,” he said.

An increase in temperature, according to Mr. Roberts, can negatively affect the emotional state of a person. “We found that when temperatures rise, you get a big spike in things like road rage, violent crime, domestic violence and things like that,” he said. “The hotter we get, the more volatile our emotions become, especially anger. We can be quick to anger, we can lose our temper, very irritable, upset.”

In Leeds, in the north of England, Ashley Moore, a working-from-home economist, said he not only moved his desk around the office to avoid the sun, but also worked in fewer clothes and avoided being on camera.

Mr Moore said he plans to keep cool over the weekend by retreating to local beer gardens and staying near the canal. At home, he purchased additional fans. He admitted that he is still adapting to the heat.

“It’s nice to go on holiday in the heat,” he said, but, he says, “I don’t expect it here, at this time of year, with such intensity and with such regularity. I don’t enjoy it.”



