Hot and dry Britain is ready to declare a drought

Dan Roberts, a London-based psychotherapist, said on Thursday that due to the extreme heat, he is giving patients the opportunity to book appointments via Zoom. “My office is like an oven,” he said, adding that traveling in the heat may be too much for some. “We really struggle when temperatures get this high,” he said.

An increase in temperature, according to Mr. Roberts, can negatively affect the emotional state of a person. “We found that when temperatures rise, you get a big spike in things like road rage, violent crime, domestic violence and things like that,” he said. “The hotter we get, the more volatile our emotions become, especially anger. We can be quick to anger, we can lose our temper, very irritable, upset.”

In Leeds, in the north of England, Ashley Moore, a working-from-home economist, said he not only moved his desk around the office to avoid the sun, but also worked in fewer clothes and avoided being on camera.

Mr Moore said he plans to keep cool over the weekend by retreating to local beer gardens and staying near the canal. At home, he purchased additional fans. He admitted that he is still adapting to the heat.

“It’s nice to go on holiday in the heat,” he said, but, he says, “I don’t expect it here, at this time of year, with such intensity and with such regularity. I don’t enjoy it.”