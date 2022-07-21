New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. He was formally charged with one felony count of injury to a parent of a child and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death on Tuesday.

“Domestic violence creates physical, psychological and emotional trauma that can have a lasting impact on survivors,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a news release earlier this week. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges takes responsibility for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services supports survivors through this difficult process.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Hornets released a statement to Fox News Digital late Tuesday night.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Miles Bridges today. These are very serious charges and we will continue to monitor them. As this is a legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time,” the team said.

The NBA added: “We are aware of the allegations filed today against Miles Bridges. The league is investigating the allegations.”

Michelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two children, addressed the incident on Instagram on July 1, posting the injuries and medical report, “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; strangulation, brain concussion; closed fracture nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple contusions; Neck muscle strain.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined $500,000 for violating NBA policy after criticizing luxury tax: report

Johnson added in a separate Instagram post: “I hate that it’s come to this but I can’t stay silent any longer. I allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and hurt our children for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but to do such a horrible thing. I’m not going to allow anyone who can be unrepentant and paint me for something I’m not. I’m not going to let the people around him silence me and continue to lie to protect this man.”

Bridges, 24, was originally arrested on July 1 for “intimate partner violence with injury,” the LAPD said on Twitter. He was released on $130,000 bond.

Officials said in the complaint that the alleged assault took place on June 27 and 28 against the accused’s girlfriend and in front of their two children.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bridges is a restricted free agent. The Hornets made him a qualifying offer on June 28. He led Charlotte in scoring with 20.2 points and 7 rebounds in his fourth season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.