Horatio Sanz accuser tries to add more ‘SNL’ alums to lawsuit

(CNN) More than a year after a Pennsylvania woman filed a lawsuit against comedian Horatio Sanz, the SNL studio and NBCUniversal, she has filed a proposed amended complaint seeking to add Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon and “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels as defendants. enabled Sanz’s alleged misconduct.

In 2021, the woman said Sanz, a former “SNL” cast member, began grooming her when she was about 14 and sexually assaulted her when she was 17, according to court documents.

Sanz has denied the allegations.

In a proposed amended complaint filed Tuesday, the woman says Fallon was “as aware of Saenz’s online grooming efforts as he was of his personal conduct.” NBC also claimed that Morgan, Fallon and Michaels “enabled Sanz’s crimes of sexual assault and battery” “through which Sanz assaulted Doe and repeatedly ignored and encouraged the presence of Doe’s minors at the doe-party.”

The new proposed complaint comes as a result of New York City’s recently amended Gender Motivated Violence Act (GMVA). The GMVA includes a one-year “lookback window,” which allows accused persons to sue their alleged abusers and those accused of enabling that conduct, effective next March.

According to the law, a violation “means a crime of violence committed because of sex or on the basis of sex, and at least in part, because of animosity based on the sex of the victim.”

In a brief in support of her proposed amendment, she explains, “While Doe’s claims are currently barred by the statute of limitations, as of March 1, 2023 (and until March 1, 2024), Plaintiff’s claims will no longer be time-barred, and as a result of the look-back window in the revised GMVA shall have standing to bring her GMVA claims against all proposed defendants.” She asks the court to grant her request to amend her complaint to add GMVA claims in the interest of judicial economy.

“Regardless of Jane Doe’s changing narrative, NBC intends to renew its motion to dismiss,” an NBC spokesperson told CNN in an email.

NBCUniversal filed a motion to dismiss in April, arguing that “the complaint fails to allege facts showing that NBCU had knowledge of Sanz’s alleged predatory behavior in 2002 or any propensity for sexual harassment,” and noted that “plaintiffs have not alleged.” Neither she, nor anyone else, informed NBCU of the facts she alleged in her complaint nineteen years ago.”

NBCU also argued that it “did not allege a causal connection between the alleged breach of duty and the party held by a co-worker at an off-premises location during the alleged sexual assault of Sanz.”

Sanz filed an answer to the preliminary complaint in April, denying the allegations. His filing also alleges numerous defenses to Doe’s claims, including that her claims were not timely filed and that to the extent he engaged in any of the alleged conduct, Jane Doe consented to the alleged acts.

CNN has reached out to representatives for “SNL,” Fallon, Morgan, Michaels and Sanz for comment.

In the new proposed complaint, Jane Doe says she texted Sanz in 2019 and “claimed he ‘felt terrible’ about what he had done”.

“However, he avoided taking full responsibility, saying, ‘…I’m letting us get close. I was a weak man.'” the suit said.

The suit seeks monetary relief for legal fees as well as compensatory and punitive damages.