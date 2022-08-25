closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The woman who made the allegations earlier “Saturday Night Live” In a lawsuit filed last year, star Horatio Sanz asked a judge this week to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan as defendants for initiating the alleged misconduct.

In a new complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that “SNL” producer Michaels fostered a predatory environment, allowing underage girls to attend “after parties” and “after parties.” Buried with alcohol.

A Pennsylvania woman, then 17, said she was sexually assaulted “SNL” party in 2002 Hosted by Morgan, where “hired sex workers are part of the fun.”

She repeatedly told then-cast member Saenz to stop as he allegedly pulled her breasts out of her shirt in front of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph and other “SNL” celebrities, the lawsuit alleges.

Ex-‘SNL’ Star Horatio Sange Groomed, Underage Fan Who Was Sexually Assaulted at Cast Party: Lawsuit

Comedian Horatio Sanz appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on May 3, 2017.

Comedian Horatio Sanz appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 3, 2017.
(Getty Images via Andrew Lipowski/NBCU Photo Bank/NBC Universal)

Later that night, she said The comedian kissed He tried to digitally penetrate her in a taxi cab.

“Zane suffered lifelong trauma as a result of Saenz’s sexual harassment, and all at NBC enabled and condoned it,” the filing said.

Horatio Sanz poses with Jane Doe at Ristorante Barolo, where she alleges in her lawsuit that she drank with him when she was underage.

Horatio Sanz posed with Jane Doe at the Ristorante Barolo, where she drank with him when she was underage, she alleges in her lawsuit.
(Manhattan Supreme Court)

“She was deeply dehumanized as her heroes stood by and laughed at her as she violated her teenage body. She felt she would never be the same. Her mental health and professional aspirations were completely derailed,” the lawsuit states.

Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus

In response to the new allegations, an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE, “Regardless of Jane Doe’s changing narrative, NBC intends to reinstate its termination.”

Jane Doe poses with Jimmy Fallon, left, and Horatio Sanz. She alleges that Saenz sexually assaulted her and that Fallon facilitated the misconduct.

Jane Doe poses with Jimmy Fallon, left, and Horatio Sanz. She alleges that Saenz sexually assaulted her and that Fallon facilitated the misconduct.
(Manhattan Supreme Court)

Jane Doe once hosted “SNL.” Fan page That was hacked. After the breach, Fallon sent her an encouraging email containing a message from Saenz, which began her relationship with the show’s fixtures.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

A few weeks later, the then-15-year-old attended an “SNL” dress rehearsal, and Saenz, 31 at the time, kissed her suggestively on the cheek during what the suit called the “grooming” process.

Jane Doe poses with Tracy Morgan, who she alleges in a lawsuit that helped facilitate Horatio Sanz's sexual misconduct against her.

Jane Doe poses with Tracy Morgan, who she alleges in a lawsuit that helped facilitate Horatio Sanz’s sexual misconduct against her.
(Manhattan Supreme Court)

She began attending “after-parties” – where she allegedly drank in front of and with Michaels, Fallon and Morgan, who knew she was underage.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The original lawsuit against NBCUniversal was filed in August 2021. Representatives for NBC, Michaels, Fallon, Morgan and Saenz did not immediately return requests for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a prolific journalist and book author focusing on crime and criminal justice. Email tips rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com And @ReRosenberg.