The woman who made the allegations earlier “Saturday Night Live” In a lawsuit filed last year, star Horatio Sanz asked a judge this week to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan as defendants for initiating the alleged misconduct.

In a new complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that “SNL” producer Michaels fostered a predatory environment, allowing underage girls to attend “after parties” and “after parties.” Buried with alcohol.

A Pennsylvania woman, then 17, said she was sexually assaulted “SNL” party in 2002 Hosted by Morgan, where “hired sex workers are part of the fun.”

She repeatedly told then-cast member Saenz to stop as he allegedly pulled her breasts out of her shirt in front of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph and other “SNL” celebrities, the lawsuit alleges.

Later that night, she said The comedian kissed He tried to digitally penetrate her in a taxi cab.

“Zane suffered lifelong trauma as a result of Saenz’s sexual harassment, and all at NBC enabled and condoned it,” the filing said.

“She was deeply dehumanized as her heroes stood by and laughed at her as she violated her teenage body. She felt she would never be the same. Her mental health and professional aspirations were completely derailed,” the lawsuit states.

In response to the new allegations, an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE, “Regardless of Jane Doe’s changing narrative, NBC intends to reinstate its termination.”

Jane Doe once hosted “SNL.” Fan page That was hacked. After the breach, Fallon sent her an encouraging email containing a message from Saenz, which began her relationship with the show’s fixtures.

A few weeks later, the then-15-year-old attended an “SNL” dress rehearsal, and Saenz, 31 at the time, kissed her suggestively on the cheek during what the suit called the “grooming” process.

She began attending “after-parties” – where she allegedly drank in front of and with Michaels, Fallon and Morgan, who knew she was underage.

The original lawsuit against NBCUniversal was filed in August 2021. Representatives for NBC, Michaels, Fallon, Morgan and Saenz did not immediately return requests for comment.