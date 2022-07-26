New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former US soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty to DWI on Monday and received a suspended sentence and fine after her arrest in North Carolina earlier this year.

Solo, 40, was found passed out at the wheel of a vehicle with her 2-year-old twins in a shopping center parking lot. She was also charged with child abuse and resisting an officer in connection with the March 31 incident. According to the Winston Salem-Journal, her attorney Chris Clifton said the latter charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Solo received a 24-month suspended sentence and 30 days of active duty, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. She was given 30 days credit for time spent in an inpatient rehabilitation facility and ordered to pay a $2,5000 fine and $600 in fees for the cost of lab tests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She was asked to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

In a statement released after the judge imposed her discipline, Solo said she was proud to be a mother and how she and her husband handled their children during the pandemic, adding, “It was incredibly difficult and I made a huge mistake.”

“Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated how destructive alcohol had become in my life,” she said. “The advantage of making such a big mistake is that hard lessons are learned quickly. These lessons are hard to learn and sometimes very painful.”

Soccer fans in England will receive an automatic ban for rushing the field following recent incidents

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in Washington state in 2014 in connection with a domestic violence incident with her sister and her nephew. However, the charges were dropped in 2018 after a lengthy appeals process.

Solo played on the US national team from 2000 to 2016, winning the World Cup in 2015 and Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. She was a member of the team when the team won silver and bronze medals in the 2011 and 2007 World Cups respectively.

She left the national team after being eliminated from the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was suspended by US Soccer for six months after being ejected from a match against Sweden.

Solo was the 2009 US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Solo married former NFL player Jerami Stevens in 2012 and the two have two children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.