New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former US women’s soccer star Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest in North Carolina and the discipline that followed in a recent podcast episode.

Solo pleaded guilty last month to DWI after she was found passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in March with her 2-year-old twins. She is also charged with child abuse and resisting a public officer at the time. According to the Winston Salem-Journal, her attorney, Chris Clifton, voluntarily dismissed the latter allegations.

She entered an alcohol treatment program, received a 24-month suspended sentence, was fined $2,500 and ordered to pay $600 in lab tests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

said the two-time Olympic gold medalist “Hope Solo Speaks” Podcast She is trying to move on from her arrest and has explained that she believes alcoholism is linked to postpartum depression and a lack of support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t think I needed help,” she said. “And I certainly don’t ask. Living without asking for help, my strength and pride have become my two worst enemies, and I’m having the worst night of my life. Drinking at this moment on this terrible day will get the better of me, and I’ll suffer the consequences for a while.”

Solo faced criticism for her role as a mother because her children were in the car at the time of the arrest.

“I had doubts among others about my ability and commitment to motherhood. I let my husband, my friends and family down and it caused arguments between Jerramy and me. I felt endless guilt, shame and embarrassment. I was a mother-shamed world-wide,” she said. said

Liverpool’s Darwin Nez sent off after head-butt, his Crystal Palace goal receives online abuse

In a statement released after the judge handed down her discipline, Solo said she was proud to be a mother and how she and her husband handled their children during the pandemic, adding, “It was very difficult and I made a big mistake.”

“The worst mistake of my life. I underestimated how destructive alcohol had become in my life,” she said. “The downside of making such a big mistake is that hard lessons are learned quickly. These lessons are hard to learn and sometimes very painful.”

Solo played on the US national team from 2000 to 2016, shared in the World Cup victory in 2015 and won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. She was a member of the team at the 2011 and 2007 World Cups when the team won silver and bronze respectively.

She quit the national team in 2016 after the Rio Olympics. US Soccer suspended her for six months for the fall in the match against Sweden.

Solo was the 2009 US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Solo married former NFL player Jerramy Stevens in 2012 and they have two children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.