Hope and prayer led to a happy end to a 33-day search in northern Quebec.

A young Anishinaabe man from Lac-Simon was found weak but unharmed after missing for 33 days in a forest in northern Quebec.

Percy James Poukachisch was found across the lake from his community of Lac Simon on August 24 after a great effort by volunteers to find him.

Lac-Simon is located east of Val-d’Or and south of Senneterre, about 600 km north of Montreal.

On July 23, a 26-year-old man went missing.

“Everyone is happy. The community, the advice… The community showed its strength because everyone came together, they showed up,” said Daniel Pien, who helped coordinate the search with dozens of people with the support of Sûreté du Québec. .

“His mother believed she would find him. She never lost hope. Micheline’s mother (left) and Percy James Poukasish (right). (Radio Canada/Marc-André Landry)

“His mother believed she would find him. She never lost hope,” Pien said. “She was praying. She was surrounded by many women who supported her and helped her.”

On July 21, Pukachish decided to stay in a tent in the bushes near his settlement. This was what he did in the past and his mother arranged to bring him food.

But after the first night, when she came with food, Pukachish was not around. The next day, she reported his disappearance to the provincial police.

The searchers came from Lake Simon, as well as from Val d’Or and other nearby towns. At times there were more than 60 seekers.

Daniel Pien helped coordinate the search. (presented by Daniel Pien)

“People came in like the Quebecers from the Val-d’Or and made donations, they brought coffee and donuts for the seekers and the volunteers,” Pien said.

Several volunteers Atikamekw and Anishinaabe also came to the rescue. Some Cree neighbors brought water.

The Sûreté du Québec provided search dogs and also searched the lake, but found nothing.

On the night of August 23, two local fishermen from Lake Simon heard something across the lake.

“It was dark, almost 20:45… They turned to the local police for help. As the boat crossed the lake, the policeman asked, “Can you introduce yourself?” and he replied, “I’m Percy Poukashish,” Pien said.

The search engines look at the map. At times, more than 60 people participated in the search. (presented by Daniel Pien)

When Pukachis was brought ashore, he was met by an ambulance, police and several local residents.

Pien said that Pukachish was visibly weakened from spending so much time in the bushes.

“It was difficult for him to walk. He had almost no energy. He was hungry. His face almost shrunk because he didn’t have enough food,” Pien said.

Pien said Pukachish survived by eating blueberries and rabbit, but he doesn’t know much about how Pukachish survived those 33 days.

“Someone called his mother… She opened the ambulance doors to grab him and hug him.”

Pukachish spent one night in the hospital before heading home with his mother.

Last Thursday, the community held a special evening to thank the seekers and volunteers.