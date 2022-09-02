‘Honk for Jesus. ‘Save Your Soul’ finds dark satire in a discredited megachurch

(CNN) “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” has been adapted into a film. The central performance, however, makes this dark satire awkwardly watchable Sterling K. Brown And Regina Hall is desperate to make a comeback as a disgraced pastor and his wife.

“Pastor boys, are the allegations true?” While Brown’s pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs, is questioned near the beginning, the details of the scandal are purposely obscured for much of the film.

The details are really relatively trivial, as the tirelessly energetic pastor and his wife Trinity (Hall) work to rebuild their Atlanta megachurch, which once boasted thousands of parishioners, and plan to reopen triumphantly on Easter Sunday.

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in ‘Honk for Jesus’. Save your soul.’

In what seems like an act of hubris, the boys invite a documentary crew to tag along in fly-on-the-wall style as they go about the process, though there are enough uncomfortable moments that they frequently speak directly. Unseen filmmakers, asking them to release some content.

That device represents something used by student filmmakers and writer-director Adama Ibo — who, along with her twin sister Adne, stars Daniel Kaluuya and produced the film. Jordan Peele — might have been resolved in this format, though it serves the purpose of forcing Brown and Hall to keep smiles on their faces, while tension builds beneath the manicured surface as they watch their empire slip away.

Read on