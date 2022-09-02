‘Honk for Jesus. ‘Save Your Soul’ finds dark satire in a discredited megachurch

(CNN)“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” has been adapted into a film. The central performance, however, makes this dark satire awkwardly watchable Sterling K. Brown And Regina Hall is desperate to make a comeback as a disgraced pastor and his wife.
“Pastor boys, are the allegations true?” While Brown’s pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs, is questioned near the beginning, the details of the scandal are purposely obscured for much of the film.
The details are really relatively trivial, as the tirelessly energetic pastor and his wife Trinity (Hall) work to rebuild their Atlanta megachurch, which once boasted thousands of parishioners, and plan to reopen triumphantly on Easter Sunday.
In what seems like an act of hubris, the boys invite a documentary crew to tag along in fly-on-the-wall style as they go about the process, though there are enough uncomfortable moments that they frequently speak directly. Unseen filmmakers, asking them to release some content.
That device represents something used by student filmmakers and writer-director Adama Ibo — who, along with her twin sister Adne, stars Daniel Kaluuya and produced the film. Jordan Peele — might have been resolved in this format, though it serves the purpose of forcing Brown and Hall to keep smiles on their faces, while tension builds beneath the manicured surface as they watch their empire slip away.
Finally, regarding the “settlement” of the wrongdoers, they resort to roadside preaching, which shows how far the mighty have fallen. They also see their congregation moving to another church run by a young couple (Nicole Beharry, Confidence) who aren’t particularly good at hiding their interest in capitalizing on their rivals’ misfortune — what the former calls “situational terrain.”
Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, “Honk for Jesus” clearly comments on the commercial nature of typical religious attire baked into the concept, showing Pastor Childs’ flashy outfits and expensive shoes as evidence of his flock taking advantage. . But that broader aspect of the film feels underdeveloped, especially as it focuses on the plight of the central couple, and specifically the lengths to which Trinity will go to stand by her man and quote the song.
In that sense, the movie provides a solid showcase for Brown and Hall and establishes Ebo as a talent to watch, if not, in this setting, who absolutely delivers.
“I’m not a perfect man,” Pastor Childs admits at one point.
While “Honk for Jesus” isn’t a perfect movie, at least appreciate it for being an entertaining one.
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” premieres September 2 in US theaters and on Peacock. It is rated R.