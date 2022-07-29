New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two dancers were injured at a Cantopop concert Hong Kong A huge video screen suspended above the stage fell on the performers below.

Thursday’s concert by the boy band known as Mirror was the fourth of 12 scheduled concerts held by the band at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

According to the Associated Press, two performers were injured on stage and three other female audience members were also injured, police said.

One of them fell ill and was sent to the same hospital conscious, while the other two were in a state of shock but did not require medical treatment.

After the incident, band member Ahfa Wong took to the stage to apologize to fans and canceled the rest of the show.

After the incident, the videos went viral on social media. The footage shows band members Anson Lo and Aidan Lui performing on stage with several dancers when one of the LED screens collapses.

According to the clips, the falling screen appeared to hit a dancer directly on the head and body as the audience screamed in terror.

the police They said they received a report of the incident at 10:36 p.m. and sent the two male dancers, who were conscious, to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Local media reported that the hospital said one of the dancers was in “critical condition” while the other was stable, the Associated Press reported.

This is not the first such accident “Mirror” concert seriesIt starts on July 25 and ends on August 6.

On Tuesday, band member Frankie Chan fell off the stage during a speech. This drew backlash from fans who insisted the venue was unsafe for performers. After the incident, a petition was launched asking the concert organizers to treat the musicians better.

“All Hong Kong Mirror fans have been waiting for Mirror’s first concert for a long time,” the petition said, “but we were shocked to hear that a dancer was injured and hospitalized, the day before it began.”

It continued: “We now hope that the organizer will address the issue and ensure the safety of all performers (including the 12 members of Mirror and all the dancers).”

After the fall, Chan took to social media to show fans that he was fine.

“Sorry to worry everyone. I was too engrossed in my speech. I scratched a bit. I’m lucky.” He wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.