Honey out of trouble: Manitoba apiaries struggle to recover from massive winter losses

Mike Clark stands among his nearly empty hives, hoping that his apiary, which has been raising honeybees since World War I, can make a comeback after a harsh winter that has devastated bee colonies across the country, most notably in Manitoba.

“Other guys are now in the honey business, and I don’t think we’ll be producing honey this year,” Clarke said.

“We hope they survive the winter this year. If we do have another heavy loss, it will be the nail in the coffin… that our business will not be here.”

In a typical August, Clark’s apiary in Wawanese, Maine, about 200 kilometers west of Winnipeg, would be full of honey-producing bees. The area has been quieter this year as the farm focuses on rebuilding its devastated bee population.

Mike Clark stands among nearly empty beehives at Clark’s apiaries in Wawanes, Maine. (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

Clark says he would like honey bees to be imported from the United States to help restore declining populations. Under current regulations, only certified queen bees can be imported from the US.

Clarke says the apiary is working with the bank to secure a loan and hopes the government’s stabilization programs will be made available in the form of interest-free loans to commercial beekeepers.

“We don’t really ask for handouts because it’s not our fault – it was environmental – that there should be backups – that we will pay back these loans – but then they are available to farmers. out,” Clarke said.

Mike Clarke says his apiary, which has been producing honey since World War I, may not survive another long winter. (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

According to owner Bob Podolski, Podolski Honey Farms is about two weeks behind the norm due to the late spring.

The apiary began to collect honey in early August, but found very little in the hives.

“In my best case, we will earn a million pounds … Usually we earn 750-850,000 pounds. This year, if we earn 200,000, we should be lucky,” Podolski said.

Podolsky imports bee packages (boxes specially made to transport bees safely and securely, sold by weight, about 3,000 to 5,000 bees per pound) from New Zealand and Australia, but he would like access to American bees.

When spring came, Podolski estimated the farm had lost about 90 percent of its bees.

“I’ve seen 80 percent, I’ve seen 70 percent [in the past]but there was spare stock that was available. There was no reserve stock this year,” Podolsky said.

“Well, if we don’t get a replacement in the continental US – after 47 years of milking bees, I don’t know if we’ll be here next year.”

Mike Clark stands in a vacant production facility in Clark’s apiaries. (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

The apiary has acquired 50 percent of its current bee population but is still operating at less than a third of its normal 3,200–3,500 hives.

“I see no future for my sons,” Podolski said. “If our governments volunteer to take responsibility, stop this and help our industry, then they have a chance.

“Our industry is in a difficult situation right now.”

2022 is a ‘devastating’ year for beekeepers

In the spring, beekeepers at Podolski Honey Farms unload 760 hives purchased from British Columbia. (Supplied by Podolsky honey farms)

The 2022 season has been “pretty devastating for beekeepers” in Manitoba and across Canada, says Jason Gibbs, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba.

Bee losses in some parts of the country are about 40 percent, he said, but in Manitoba the figure is about 57 percent.

Bee levels are declining for several reasons, he says, including the varroa mite, an invasive parasite.

“It’s a really big mite compared to their body size, and if left unchecked, it’ll just kill, you know, 95 percent of the colonies,” Gibbs said. “Beekeepers should regularly monitor these… [to] keep levels under control. And if they don’t, they will suffer big losses.”

Varroa mites can kill large numbers of bee populations and beekeepers often turn to imported bees to make up for their losses. (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

However, Gibbs believes that beekeepers should be able to regenerate their hives if the elements interact with each other. He says most should recover from losses within a year or two.

Importing bees may be a possible solution to re-growth, but it’s not without problems, Gibbs says, including restrictions to prevent the spread of pathogens and pests arriving from outside Canada.

Honey harvest looks promising

Still, the 2022 honey harvest looks promising, says Manitoba Beekeepers Association chairman Ian Stapler.

“I am very optimistic. beekeepers are persistent [we] know that this is our job. We know what we’re doing. We’ve had difficulties before, and, you know, we’re struggling and recovering. Now we have really good prices for honey, so this is positive,” he said.

Manitoba boasts 200 commercial beekeepers who generate about $50 million for the province’s economy.

Manitoba beekeepers produced about 19 million pounds of honey last year, Stapler said.

Workers of the Podolsky honey farm extract honey from the frames of bee hives. (Supplied by Podolsky honey farms)

Typically, replacement colonies are established using bee bags from Australia, New Zealand and Chile, but access to them has been affected by COVID-19 supply chain issues.

Access to these replacement packs can sometimes be difficult, and this has been exacerbated in Manitoba due to the high number of colony losses, Stapler says.

“Many beekeepers will miss honey bees as part of their operations. Some, unfortunately, will not. get access to spare stock to help get through frustrating situations like the ones we experienced this year,” said Steppler.

One location identified includes California, where there is an opportunity to obtain healthy honey bees as a backup stock.

The association also asked the Ministry of Agriculture to help beekeepers who are facing difficulties and significant loss of bees.

Government discusses import options

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is working with stakeholders to share any new scientific data on the health status of honey bees in Canada and the United States. They hope to determine by September 5 whether another risk assessment is warranted when it comes to bee imports, a government spokesman says.

Agriculture and Food Canada and the Food Inspection Agency recently created an industry and government sustainability working group to explore solutions to key issues, including colony collapse and exposure to varroa mites.

“The health of bee populations, domestic and local, is vital to Canada’s economy and environment, given the importance of crop pollination, healthy ecosystems and honey production,” the spokesman said. “Pollination by honey bees is critical to the production of many key agricultural commodities.”