Former police detective Joe Kenda was called to the witness stand in a Colorado Springs courtroom to recount a 1987 murder that went unsolved for more than three decades.

The star of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) “Homicide Hunter” testified in the 2021 trial of Michael Whyte, a suburban Denver man who was arrested for strangling Darlene Krashok, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs.

Kenda, who was part of the initial investigation, packaged and preserved every piece of liquid evidence found at the crime scene, an expensive and complicated endeavor at the time.

But with the advent of new DNA technology, investigators were able to definitively identify the 20-year-old killer.

“When I walked into that courtroom, you could hear a pin drop because everybody was looking at me, like, ‘That guy’s on TV,'” Kenda recalled to Fox News Digital. “I’ve been in courtrooms many times. There’s never been a reaction like that. But it was funny to look Michael White straight in the eye and say, without saying it out loud, ‘We don’t forgive. And we do. Don’t forget.'”

The 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department spent 21 years as a homicide detective and commander of the major crimes unit. The 75-year-old and his team solved 356 of their 387 homicide cases, achieving a 92% solve rate, one of the highest in the country.

After retiring from law enforcement, Kenda starred in “Homicide Hunter,” a true-crime docuseries that ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2020.

Kenda is returning to television for a new ID special, “Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up,” which will examine Crashock’s case and how it was finally solved after it went cold.

Kenda explained, “The extreme violence of the murders set it apart. “Of course the murders are horrible, but there are some that go to extremes. This was one of them. I thought, ‘Who are we looking for here, Dracula?’ It was just terrifying and I’ve seen a lot.”

Krashok’s body was found behind a Colorado Springs restaurant on March 17, 1987. Investigators said she had gone to a nightclub the previous evening with other soldiers from her unit.

She was seen leaving the club between midnight and 1 am and police found her body during a routine patrol. Investigators said they believe her body was moved to a location behind the restaurant.

At the crime scene, officers found three cigarette butts on the ground near Crashock’s partially naked body. Resembling a horse’s bridle, the crashock had a coat hanger looped around its mouth and neck. She was severely beaten, bitten and sexually assaulted. She may have been thrown from the moving vehicle.

Krashok joined the military after graduating from an out-of-state high school as a wheel mechanic. Kenda said loved ones described her as “a delightful young woman who was trying to make a future for herself by joining the army.”

“She was a hard worker and did what a lot of girls her age do — go out,” Kenda said. “It was St. Patrick’s Day, where everybody’s Irish and everybody’s in a bar. There were 400 people at the club she was in. We knew most of them but not necessarily.

“We beat ourselves up for months trying to solve this case. And we couldn’t get in touch with anyone. The killer seemed to be a ghost. No one knew who he was. There seemed to be no connection between them. – a difficult kind of thing. No feelings, no contact. , not knowledge. These two ships are going through the night, but one of them turns out to be a monster. We had to turn to science to make a resolution.”

Kenda said Krashok’s unsolved murder haunted him long after he retired.

“You can’t help but wonder, ‘What did I do wrong? What did I overlook?'” Kenda admitted. “But DNA is modern-day magic. Three of those 31 have been solved [unsolved cases]. I’m up to 28 now, but still 28 murders unsolved. They all influence me.

“It’s very, very difficult. They keep you up at night. And to me, that’s the number that matters, not the 356 I solved. That’s the price you pay for that kind of work. You want to be able to see that. All your cases are settled. “

Krashok’s case was reopened twice, first in 2004 and again in 2011, when male DNA was found on several pieces of evidence.

The DNA was reanalyzed by the Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory in 2016 and sent to a private company that specializes in using DNA to create an image of what someone might look like. The company created two composites, one representing a person around 25 and the other between 50 and 55.

Police said the process, called phenotyping, uses DNA to predict characteristics such as race, hair and eye color and facial shape. Officials released at least one picture in 2017. Police and Army investigators retained Parabon Nanolabs in Reston, Virginia, to sort through databases maintained by consumer DNA websites for genetic profiles similar to the killer, The Gazette reported.

In 2019, the company’s research led to White, who was a 24-year-old soldier at Fort Carson at the time of Krashok’s murder. His existence was not known to the police.

The outlet revealed that Colorado Springs detectives secretly followed Whyte to a restaurant. The saliva on the rim of the cup he left in the trash proved him responsible. It was revealed that, in 1987, White lived just three miles from the scene of the murder.

Whyte managed to elude police for decades because “he never did anything” after the murder, Kenda said.

“Michael Whyte has never had a parking ticket in his history,” Kenda explained. “He’s never been arrested for anything. He wasn’t a registered sex offender. He’s not an ex-prisoner. He’s nothing. He’s just a guy who works for an electronics company. He had two marriages that didn’t work out. Well, but Nothing happened in those marriages.

“How could he go on with his life? How could he commit a crime like that and never do another one? I don’t have the answers. I think he was afraid of himself when he committed that crime. And maybe that controlled him over time. “

“He left it because he did it,” Kenda continued. “Nobody heard from him. No one saw him, although a few people saw him dancing with her a couple of times. We had a composite drawing of him that looked like half the men in North America. He was arrested on the basis of scientific evidence. to him But to pick him out of the crowd? Good luck.”

When asked why he killed Krashok, Kanda replied “because he wanted to.”

“That’s easy,” he said. “People don’t realize that humans are capable of anything, absolutely anything because they want it at that moment. That’s what makes humans so dangerous. But there’s no greater feeling in the world than to know that this demon has a face. First name, middle and last name. He’s now Not a ghost.”

More than three decades later, White was convicted of Krashok’s murder. In 2021, the 58-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kenda said he hopes his other unsolved cases will also receive justice.

“I hope people learn and understand that we’re not going to give up,” he said. “There’s no such thing as giving up. Every unsolved case we come across is a constant effort. That’s what we get paid for. Not enough, sure, but so what? You don’t become a cop for the money. You become a cop because of the call to stand at the feet of the victim and speak up for them.” They can’t talk anymore. It’s about nothing else.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. “Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up” premieres Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. The Associated Press contributed to this report.