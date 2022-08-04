Homeowner who spent years building a self-contained cabin lost ‘everything’ due to wildfire in Keremeos Creek

Les Murgea says he has spent more than a decade focusing his time and savings on building the self-contained home he hoped to own for most of his adult life.

One project after another, he refurbished a wooden cabin at the south end of Green Mountain Road, near Keremeos, British Columbia, until only one job remained: finishing a new roof.

Mourja was laying the last of the shingles when a forest fire swept through the area on Friday and destroyed the entire house, leaving the owner with nothing but a pile of ash.

“My house burned down so badly and completely that there were literally six inches of dust on the ground. She has completely disappeared,” Mursha, 50, said.

“I could clean my house with a rake.”

Mursa, who escaped and left for a hotel, is the only person so far to have lost his house in the so-called catastrophe. Keremeos Creek Wildfire . The area of ​​the fire, which engulfed about 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton, is still estimated at almost 28 square kilometers – an area six times the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver.

The southwest corner of the Keremeos Creek wildfire is pictured on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the fire was one of five notable fires in British Columbia. (Courtesy of the British Columbia Wildfire Service)

Mursa says he smelled the fire even before he saw it on Friday.

“I opened the window to get some fresh air and I immediately smelled smoke. I thought this was a really bad sign on a hot, sunny day at 40 degrees, so I looked out the window and saw the start of a fire. there was just a small, maybe five-acre fire with a bit of white smoke,” he said in an interview from the hotel where he stayed after losing his home.

“The wind picked up and, unfortunately, the fire began to move directly into my area. Eventually, he began to crawl towards the road and ended up right across the street from my house.

“Ashes just rained down on my property and the firemen came and told me to get the hell out of there and shortly after that my house burned to the ground.”

Mursa said he packed important papers, some clothes, his favorite guitars and a collection of harmonicas in his car and fled before the flames reached his possessions. According to him, everything else is lost.

He added that the house and its contents were not insured due to the remoteness of the building, at the foot of Apex Mountain.

Mursa has been staying at the hotel since Friday, with the costs covered by BC Emergency Services. In a few days, he will move in with a friend until he decides what to do next.

“I got calls from people I haven’t heard from in 30 years,” he said. “The support was really nice.”

Crews are hoping for cold weather

The fire is one of dozens that broke out in the province last week, many of which were caused by thousands of lightning strikes over the weekend. The British Columbia Wildfire Service said 75% of the fires this season were caused by lightning, compared to the usual seasonal average of 60%.

Authorities are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather on Wednesday to fight wildfires, most of which are concentrated around the Kamloops fire center in the south of the hinterland.

fire service dashboard shows that there have been 151 new fires in the province in the past seven days, but most have either been extinguished, are under control, or are being contained by firefighters.

Nearly half of the new fires originated in the Kamloops Fire Center area. Nine of them are still considered out of control.

Because of the fire in Keremeos, evacuation orders were issued for 324 properties, and another 479 properties are in a state of readiness for evacuation. On Wednesday, the British Columbia Fire Department said the fire was still uncontrollable and expected to continue to grow.

144 firefighters and eight helicopters, as well as heavy equipment, are fighting the fire.

The fire caused intermittent closures of Highway 3A. Anyone who travels around the area should check DriveBC before you hit the road.

WATCH | Uncertainty, concern in the Keremeos area due to the spread of forest fire:

Growing wildfire in southern British Columbia leads to more evacuations Duration 2:32 A growing wildfire has sparked more evacuations in southern British Columbia and officials are urging people to obey orders.

Other notable fires

Another significant wildfire in the hinterland, Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton still growing “steadily” in steep, rocky terrain. According to the latest estimate, its size is 37 square kilometers.

Three other fires have been classified as noteworthy fires, meaning they are highly visible or a potential threat to public safety:

The Connell Ridge fire is about 15 km south of Cranbrook, covering about five square kilometers.

The Watching Creek fire is about 16 km northwest of Kamloops, covering about two square kilometers.

The Maria Creek fire is about 30 km northwest of Cache Creek, covering an area of ​​about 10 square kilometers.

The Briggs Creek fire is about 12 km west of Kaslo, covering about 15 square kilometers.

Water bomber makes emergency landing

On Tuesday, a water bomber plane helping to fight wildfires made an emergency landing due to engine failure.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said a Conair 802 Air Tractor Fireboss Skimmer contract aircraft encountered problems while fighting a wildfire at Connell Ridge, near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

According to the statement, the pilot was able to make an emergency landing safely and was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

The Connell Ridge Wildfire currently covers about 1.5 square kilometers.

On Thursday, all fires will be banned at the Coastal Fire Center on Thursday, which includes the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Sea-Sky Corridor, and Sunny Beach, but excludes Haida Gwaii.

On the same day, similar previously announced bans will go into effect for the Southeast Fire Center and Kamloops Fire Center regions.