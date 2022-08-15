Home sales fell 5.3% in July, returning to pre-crisis levels.

The Canadian housing market continued to cool in July, with the median home price of $629,971. that figure is down another $104,000 excluding the Greater Toronto and Vancouver markets, compared to the June average of $665,850.

Home sales also declined, down 5.3% from the previous month. This marked the smallest decline in sales since housing activity began to slow five months ago, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) monthly report on housing statistics on Monday.

The report shows that housing activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the housing market continues to stabilize after two years of the pandemic, which saw housing activity in Canada on fire with record prices and sales volumes.

That fire was then put out when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates in early 2022, raising mortgage prices and giving buyers less money.

The GTA, Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Calgary and Edmonton experienced declines in home sales, which occurred in three-quarters of all local markets, according to a CREA statement.

“In July, the trends we have seen for several months continued: curtailing sales and lowering prices in some relatively more expensive parts of the country, as well as in places where prices have risen the most in the past two years.” This was announced by CREA Chair Jill Udil in a national statistical report.

She added that while the strong demand seen earlier this year hasn’t gone away, “some buyers are likely to stay on the sidelines until they see what’s happening with borrowing costs and prices. choice, but not as large as one might expect.”

The value of newly listed properties also fell by 5.3% – by the way, the same figure as the decline in home sales – indicating that some sellers are “biding their time,” according to Sean Cathcart, senior economist at CREA.

Prices are falling but still rising compared to last year

The MLS House Price Index, which adjusts national numbers by volume and type of housing to ensure Toronto and Vancouver do not disproportionately affect the big picture, was down 1.7% from the previous month but still up 10.9% on a monthly basis. compared to last year. -year.

The CREA statistics report shows that in July 2022, prices fell in 9 out of 10 provinces, with declines in Ontario and British Columbia and a slight drop in Quebec, while prices remained stable on the Prairies. In Atlantic Canada, prices in Halifax-Darmouth eased slightly, while prices continued to rise at a slow but steady pace in the rest of the region.

The actual national non-seasonally adjusted selling price in July decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.