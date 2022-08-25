closer
Barbie continues to be a global brand

Jacqui Heinrich reports.

Today’s homeowners are building real-life Barbie dreamhouses — and not the plastic kind.

The new “barbiecore” trend has officially hit interior design since its recent appearance in celebrity fashion and pop culture.

According to the National Association of Realtors blog, the upcoming 2023 “Barbie” movie — and the 60th anniversary of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse — will usher in the “Barbiecore” movement into home decor.

Blog writer Melissa Dittman Tracy, a contributor to Realtor magazine, writes about the aesthetic and how it’s all about playful designs, lots of color, and everything pink.

Mattel Inc. 's Barbie Dreamhouse is on display at the company's Get Your Santa Together event in New York, US, on Thursday, June 20, 2013.

(Photographer: Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tracy offers some design tips for anyone interested in trying the trend at home.

Instead of Barbie’s signature bubblegum pink, homeowners are opting for a more subdued, blush tone for their accent walls and furniture.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

(Warner Bros.)

Frilly home accessories include frill-edging bed linens and tasseled lampshades, she says.

The look also invites small floral prints on linens and wallpapers, as well as vintage wall decor like postcard vacation prints and posters.

This airline travel poster shows a Hawaiian woman wearing a grass skirt and floral lei while an airplane flies over tropical islands in the background.

(Pierce Archive LLC/Bayenlarge via Getty Images)

Furniture with a curve to mimic Barbie’s curved Dreamhouse sofas and chairs is a “must-have” – ​​Tracy says it’s a hot furnishing trend “in the real world”.

Adding accessories with cloud-like fluff, such as double-up quilts or white and pastel sheepskin accents, can enhance the aesthetic on beds and sofas, according to the same source.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.