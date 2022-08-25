New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Today’s homeowners are building real-life Barbie dreamhouses — and not the plastic kind.

The new “barbiecore” trend has officially hit interior design since its recent appearance in celebrity fashion and pop culture.

According to the National Association of Realtors blog, the upcoming 2023 “Barbie” movie — and the 60th anniversary of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse — will usher in the “Barbiecore” movement into home decor.

Blog writer Melissa Dittman Tracy, a contributor to Realtor magazine, writes about the aesthetic and how it’s all about playful designs, lots of color, and everything pink.

Tracy offers some design tips for anyone interested in trying the trend at home.

Instead of Barbie’s signature bubblegum pink, homeowners are opting for a more subdued, blush tone for their accent walls and furniture.

Frilly home accessories include frill-edging bed linens and tasseled lampshades, she says.

The look also invites small floral prints on linens and wallpapers, as well as vintage wall decor like postcard vacation prints and posters.

Furniture with a curve to mimic Barbie’s curved Dreamhouse sofas and chairs is a “must-have” – ​​Tracy says it’s a hot furnishing trend “in the real world”.

Adding accessories with cloud-like fluff, such as double-up quilts or white and pastel sheepskin accents, can enhance the aesthetic on beds and sofas, according to the same source.