Hologram Harry Carey Sings ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ During Field of Dreams Game

By printveela editor

Fans of the movie “Field of Dreams” know about historical baseball figures brought back to life.

Major League Baseball decided to take that concept to another level during Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

Legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Carey popularized the song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch of baseball games. Brought back in hologram form After the top of the seventh inning in Thursday’s game.

Carey, who died in 1998, was the Cubs’ longtime play-by-play broadcaster on WGN.

It wasn’t the only tribute in Thursday’s game.

Field of Dreams Game:Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before the Field of Dreams game.

Ray Liotta is honored by Kevin Costner before the Field of Dreams game

Actor Ray Liotta, who played “Shoeless” Joe Jackson on the set of the 1989 movie in Iowa, was honored by co-star Kevin Costner after Liotta’s death in May.

“He will live forever in our hearts whenever he comes out of that cornfield,” Costner said of Liotta in the tribute video. “He was forever. Shoeless Joe and Long Live Ray who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart, they really do come true.”

