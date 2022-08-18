New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez And Mark Wahlberg is known for their chiseled bodies, which leaves many wondering – how do they do it?

Fox News Digital has spoken Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gunnar Peterson on what his famous clients like Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian and Rebel Wilson look like.

“People go, ‘Well, I want to look like Mark Wahlberg,'” Peterson explained to Fox News Digital. “Do what Mark Wahlberg does. Do what Mark does. Do it for six months. And let’s see where you go and if that’s a trade-off you’re willing to make.

“People in that 1% or half a percent are doing things that the other 99 or 99.5% aren’t doing, and they’re doing it consistently.”

Here’s how some of the most in-shape celebrities do it:

Jennifer Lopez She gave her followers an intense workout routine in a video shared on Instagram in January.

“#OnMyWay to a better me,” the pop singer captioned the video at the time.

Lopez showed off her toned abs and toned arms as she worked out for fans. “Let’s Get Loud” singer Dumbbells were used for traditional exercises and she was seen doing some work using body weight.

Jennifer is serious about staying in shape. She previously revealed that she avoids caffeine and alcohol and prefers to get a full night’s sleep.

“I love the way I work out, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well-rested after every workout,” the pop star once told InStyle.

“That way, I’m ready to hit it off again the next day. I drink plenty of water, fuel my body with healthy foods, and make it a point to get eight hours of sleep a night. I also love Relax with my children Post-workout and share a healthy snack with them. I always carry fruits and vegetables with me to have something to snack on between meals.”

Lopez also works with personal trainer David Kirsch, who described the “Marry Me” actress’ workouts as “very intense” and “fast-paced.”

“We incorporate some cardio, plyometrics, full body, core and lower body into her workouts. They’re very, very intense and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me. You say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ and she’s like, ‘Great. !,'” Kirsch said. “She’s very focused and high energy.”

Heidi Klum Also understands the importance of a healthy diet. The “America’s Got Talent” judge recently checked herself into a health clinic, where she learned something new about her digestion.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed that she doesn’t drink liquids 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after meals to help her body digest.

“I’ve really learned how to eat well again and I’ve learned so many amazing things that I never knew,” Klum recently told Fox News Digital.

“I spent two weeks learning about gut health,” she added. “We did all these cool things. It was amazing. I felt incredible. I had so much energy, it was amazing. It was so interesting to me because I always felt like I was doing the right thing, but I was kind of No. But, I guess, whatever works for everybody.”

In 2016, Klum explained how difficult it was to maintain a workout schedule with her four children. Model instead Spent doing outdoor activities Like hiking, biking and jumping on a trampoline.

“It’s the best way to get fit and healthy,” Klum told Shape magazine at the time. “Do things that don’t feel like work.”

Fitness does not go smoothly for every celebrity. Peterson works with Rebel Wilson, who has had “a lot of ups and downs,” he told Fox News Digital.

Peterson, who is the athletics chief for F45 and recently created a resistance hybrid workout called The 9’s, described Wilson as someone who “keeps his head down and stays with it.”

Wilson lost over 80 pounds throughout her life Weight loss journey, which was inspired by her desire to one day become a mother. The actress spoke candidly about the time her doctor told her that her fertility journey would be easier if she was healthy.

“It’s not a goal to get to a certain weight,” the “Pitch Perfect” star told People magazine. “This is a healthier version of me.”

Being a healthy version You need balance, Peterson explained in his interview with Fox News Digital.

Mark Wahlberg Peterson is a man of balance who speaks. The 51-year-old actor is a member of the “3 am club,” meaning he wakes up at 2 a.m. so he can be at the gym at 3 a.m., according to Peterson.

“[Wahlberg] Definitely not skipping,” Peterson said. “There were times when you saw him have two glasses of wine. And for me, that’s balance.

“You know, I was joking about having one Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup or tequila. I think that’s where you really learn the balance of your life.”

Wahlberg also found a balance between working, business and family.

“He gets up early. He trains,” Peterson told Fox News Digital. “He has his business activities. He’s a devoted father. He’s spiritual. He’s a husband. He’s at home.”

“If he can find his family time, work time and knock out an F45 workout, he’s got that balance you’re trying to achieve.”

Wahlberg isn’t the only celebrity who makes time in the morning to complete her fitness routine. Kim Kardashian is famously an early riser To do some exercise.

Kardashian is at the gym According to Peterson, at 6 A.M.

“Kim, she’s not only a 6 a.m. girl, she’s early for every workout,” Peterson told Fox News Digital. “So it’s the old military thing, right? If you’re not five minutes early, you’re five minutes late. She’s a 10-minute early girl all the time. And more important than doing the work is that she’s consistent. With it.”

However, Kardashian’s body isn’t all about hard work. The reality TV star also uses other methods to keep her stomach toned. Kardashian shared that she used laser treatment earlier this month. The treatment uses micro-needling to “deliver pulses of radiofrequency energy into the deeper layers of the skin.”

This process creates a “thermal response” in the body that leads to fat loss.

“I had the Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach,” Kardashian explained to her followers, sharing the treatment on her Instagram story. “I think this is my favorite laser, but it’s painful, but worth it!”

Another celebrity who is always at work is Chris Pratt. “Terminal List” star Recently, he posted a video of working out on Instagram. He lost 60 pounds in six months while preparing for his “Guardians of the Galaxy” role.

The actor worked with nutritionist Phil Goglia and personal trainer Duffy Gaver.

During his journey, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram showing off his new body. He works out three to four hours a day and follows a strict diet with no alcohol.

“No beer for six months. #GOTG so douchey to post this, but my brother made me,” he captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston has also shared her fitness routine with fans through social media. The “Friends” star shared a glimpse of her Exercise routine In a video posted on Instagram in February.

The actress spends her days working out at her home gym, incorporating pilates moves and occasional weights. In addition to weight training, Aniston enjoys yoga. The “Just Go With It” star has incorporated yoga into her morning routine.

She shared her video Practice yoga on Instagram In December.

Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.