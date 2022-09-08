New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After the tragic news broke Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday at the age of 96, celebrities quickly took to social media and released statements honoring Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Tributes poured in from actors, musicians, sportsmen, writers, television personalities and other celebrities who reacted to the death of the beloved sovereign, who passed away peacefully surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

Elton John, Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren were among the first famous names to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, mourning her loss.

John, a long-time friend of the late queen, wrote, “I am deeply saddened, along with the rest of the country, to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and guided the country through our greatest and darkest moments with kindness, decency and genuine caring warmth.”

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

“I, like many, am deeply saddened by today’s news and my thoughts are with the Royal Family, those she loved and all who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be sorely missed,” Craig wrote in a statement. .

Mirren stated, “I mourn the passing of a great queen along with the rest of my country. I am proud to call myself an Elizabethan. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it.”

Osborne shared his grief over the Queen’s death on Instagram, writing, “The thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II is devastating.”