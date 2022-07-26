New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Los Angeles judge has sentenced a Hollywood influencer and longtime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to eight years in prison for child molestation.

Jeffrey Cooper, 70, formerly an accomplished architect and acoustic engineer, entered the Van Nuys courthouse in California, handcuffed and wearing a blue and white prisoner’s uniform, to learn his fate.

His family and his brother, who attended the hearing, read a statement in court before Judge Alan Schneider handed down the sentence.

He also must register as a sex offender, according to officials.

Cooper was found guilty in May of molesting a girl between 2005 and 2007. Between 2005 and 2007 she was between 12 and 13 years old. She is now an adult and testified during the trial.

He could have faced a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Both victims agreed to eight-year sentences, according to their Los Angeles-based attorney David Ring.

“Cooper was asking for probation,” he told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “They’re glad he got eight years. It was a long, long road to get there.”

Ring is representing them in a separate civil lawsuit filed Monday, alleging Cooper used his influence and reputation to host the victims and their families at his sprawling Calabasas home.

He allegedly separated them in the basement of his cave, where he had a sound room with musical instruments. He allegedly invited them to play music, then sexually assaulted them.

The religious organization he founded, the Calabasas Shul, helped cover up Cooper’s behavior by doing nothing when the girls reported it, according to the lawsuit. One victim alleged that he threatened to harm her family if she accused him of abusing her.

“Although he received less than the statutory maximum of 12 years, eight years is considered the high end of the child molestation category under California law,” it said. Nema Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and LA-based attorney not connected to the case. “The jury deadlocked for one victim, but the judge found his pattern of sexual abuse to be an aggravating factor, and Cooper testifying in his own defense probably didn’t help. Judges don’t like defendants who lie on their own behalf. .”

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s office was unable to convince jurors to reach unanimous verdicts on several other charges involving a second, even younger child, resulting in a mistrial on those charges.

“Children are the most vulnerable members of our society, [and] “Mr. Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims,” ​​Gascon said in a statement. . The process is complete.”

Cooper’s defense team declined to comment on the sentencing.

According to the civil complaint, Cooper designed home studios for famous Hollywood directors, including Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.