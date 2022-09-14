Hogan’s league hat-trick exacerbates West Brom’s troubles

Scott Hogan’s hat-trick gave the team a 3-2 win. Birmingham – their first Hawthorns game since 2005 – both West BromwichThe bad start to the season continued.

The visitors got off to a strong start and took the lead in the 14th minute, with Hogan taking a shot through goalkeeper David Button after a pass from Juninho Bakuna. Nine minutes later, Jed Wallace equalized by calmly kicking John Ruddy’s legs off a Jason Maulambie pass as the teams leveled.

Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield manager after 69 days in charge Read more

In the 54th minute, the Blues effectively regained the lead. Hogan scored for the second time of the game and fourth of the season, but owed a lot to Bakun, who started the movement by winning the ball from a West Bromwich corner before taking a pass from Troy Deaney and rushing forward before making a cross.

Hogan completed his hat-trick when he latched on to a superb Deeney pass from the left and cut through the inside before spearing the ball through Button’s legs at the near post. Thomas-Asante pulled one back from a late penalty, although Dion Sanderson’s foul looked like it was out of the box.

The victory saw John Eustace’s team sweep their neighbors to mid-table while West Brom are in 20th place with one win in nine league games.

norwich consolidated their position in second place and won six league victories in a row after a delay Bristol City 3-2 in a spectacular showdown at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki lashed out at a weak defense and opened the scoring in the 11th minute, flicking the ball over goalkeeper Dan Bentley before nodding into the empty net. Then loaned Aaron Ramsey opened Pukki’s second, his pass hitting Bentley’s near post from a Finnish striker.

Teemu Pukki scores his second goal of the game. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Nigel Pearson’s team were back in the game before halftime when Tommy Conway sent a cross to Nucky Wells. As the visitors tried to increase the pressure in the second half, Norwich restored their two-goal margin. Gabriel Sarah’s corner was taken by forward Josh Sargent in the 65th minute.

Bentley then made a point-blank save, depriving Pukki of a hat-trick after a scrimmage at another corner, before substitute Antoine Semegno scored Bristol City’s second goal. The hosts held their ground and are now one point behind leaders Sheffield United and four points behind third-placed Blackburn.

Norwich manager Dean Smith was critical of his players despite the win. “I’m disappointed with our performance today, but I didn’t lose sight of the fact that it’s three more points, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “The guys have a winning mentality at the moment and that’s what we need to use.”

Reading lost their 100 per cent league home record as they were defeated 3-0 by Sunderland. The Black Cats are back in the top six after Patrick Roberts quickly landed two hits in a row shortly before halftime.