Hockey Canada unveils plan to tackle ‘toxic’ culture ahead of parliamentary hearings

Hockey Canada unveiled a plan to tackle a “toxic” culture in its sport a day before the start of its second round of parliamentary hearings on the organization’s sexual harassment complaints.

The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for complaints of abuse.

Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performing players and determine that violating the organization’s code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a life ban.

These measures are in addition to those announced in an open letter dated July 14, including the reopening of a dormant independent investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving members of the 2018 junior national team.

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use equity fund to settle sexual harassment claims Hockey Canada said in a statement Wednesday that its National Equity Fund will no longer be used to settle sexual harassment claims.

Hockey Canada’s federal funding has been frozen and several corporate partners have suspended sponsorship following news of the 2018 indictment and subsequent settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.

A second allegation of sexual assault against the 2003 Canadian junior team emerged on Friday.

The Canadian Heritage Standing Committee is due to hear testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.