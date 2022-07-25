Hockey Canada unveils plan to tackle ‘toxic’ culture ahead of parliamentary hearings

Hockey Canada unveiled a plan to tackle a “toxic” culture in its sport a day before the start of its second round of parliamentary hearings on the organization’s sexual harassment complaints.
The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for complaints of abuse.
Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performing players and determine that violating the organization’s code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a life ban.
These measures are in addition to those announced in an open letter dated July 14, including the reopening of a dormant independent investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving members of the 2018 junior national team.
WATCH | Hockey Canada is ending the use of the reserve fund to settle sexual harassment claims:
Hockey Canada’s federal funding has been frozen and several corporate partners have suspended sponsorship following news of the 2018 indictment and subsequent settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.
A second allegation of sexual assault against the 2003 Canadian junior team emerged on Friday.
The Canadian Heritage Standing Committee is due to hear testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.