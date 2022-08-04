Hockey Canada to be investigated after sexual assault complaints are settled

“These revelations demonstrate a deep, toxic culture that allows people to act with impunity,” said Pascal Saint-Onge, the country’s sports minister. House of Commons committee said during a hearing in which she questioned the suitability of the governing body’s current leadership. “We know we haven’t done enough to fix the actions of some members of the 2018 National Youth Team or end the culture of toxic behavior in our game. Hockey Canada is watched by the whole country.”

Ms St. Onge added that she would not accept “just a PR exercise” from Hockey Canada and called on the organization to also reconsider racism in sports and how it deals with on-ice violence and concussions. A few weeks ago, she ordered an audit to determine if any public money was being used for extrajudicial settlements. The government provides about six percent of Hockey Canada’s revenue.

Hockey Canada apologizes to Canadians statement without signature.

“We have heard Canadians loud and clear and are determined to make the necessary changes to enable us to be the organization that Canadians expect,” the statement said.

“We know we haven’t done enough to fix the actions of some members of the 2018 National Youth Team or end the culture of toxic behavior in our game,” he added. “We know we need to do more to fix behaviors on and off the ice that run counter to how Canadians want hockey to be and undermine many of the good things the game brings to our country.”

The review by Mr. Cromwell and two lawyers will not focus on the behavior of players, coaches and staff on or off the ice. Instead, he will look at issues such as whether there is sufficient control over how money is distributed from the “national equity fund” that was used to settle lawsuits, and whether operations are adequately overseen by Hockey Canada’s voluntary board of directors.

The investigation will also examine Hockey Canada’s bylaws and governance structure and provide interim findings and recommendations by November.