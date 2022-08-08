Hockey Canada terminates non-disclosure agreement with sexual harassment allegator

Hockey Canada has terminated a non-disclosure agreement with the complainant in connection with an alleged gang sexual assault in 2018 involving eight hockey players, including some members of the World Junior Team, CBC News has learned.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Rob Talah says Hockey Canada approached his client on July 22 and asked if she wanted to be released from the agreement, which forbade her from publicly disclosing information about the case.

“I give them credit, they say they only thought it was fair in the circumstances where things unfolded in public,” Talah told CBC News.

The non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was formally withdrawn a day before Hockey Canada executives testified before a parliamentary committee on July 27 investigating the organization’s actions in an alleged sexual assault case.

Hockey Canada President Scott Smith answered MPs’ questions about the NDA during a committee meeting. NDP MP Peter Julian urged him to release complainants from them if they so desire, because it perpetuates a “culture of silence” where “victims are silenced.”

“If they want to cancel them, unless there is a legitimate reason to do so that I know of, I’m not sure why we don’t,” Scott said when asked if he would withdraw the agreements. “Our priority is to support those affected.”

Smith told the committee last month that Hockey Canada actively contacted Talah after “media reports submitted comments on behalf of the players” and “suggested that it also be given the right to respond to the events of the evening.” Hockey Canada shared Talah’s response with MPs privately, but did not release it publicly.

NDAs used in other settlements

According to former Hockey Canada Vice President of Risk Management Glen McCurdy, it emerged during the committee meeting that non-disclosure agreements were also used in other agreements related to allegations of sexual harassment.

In addition to the 2018 case, Hockey Canada has paid $8.9 million to 21 plaintiffs since 1989.

Rob Talah is an attorney representing a plaintiff alleging a 2018 gang sexual assault involving some members of the Canadian Youth Team. (James Charani/CBC)

Hockey Canada clarified on Monday that non-disclosure agreements were not used in every single settlement.

“In some cases, the only terms of confidentiality have been about the amount of the settlement, which is typically included in almost every settlement of every claim in Canada, including sexual assault claims…,” Hockey Canada said in a statement to CBC News.

The Hockey Canada controversy has brought new attention to the issue of non-disclosure agreements, which are often used in lawsuit settlements. Some advocates are increasingly calling for them to be banned in cases involving sexual assault.

In May, PEI became the first province to restrict the use of agreements in cases where victims of harassment and sexual harassment are silenced. Some legal experts and legislators argue that non-disclosure agreements protect institutions and criminals and drive accusations underground, allowing cultural issues to persist.

Hockey Canada is in crisis as it faces public outcry over handling sexual harassment claims and using a special fund, partly made up of registration fees, to pay for court cases. Sponsors have withdrawn support, the NHL is investigating, and the police have opened a new investigation into a separate gang-rape case in 2003.

The public controversy began after client Talah filed a $3.5 million lawsuit in April alleging that in 2018 eight hockey players, including members of the Canadian junior team, sexually assaulted, humiliated and humiliated her in a hotel room. room in London, Ontario.

The lawsuit, which has not been proven in court, says the hockey players brought golf clubs to a hotel room to further intimidate her, ordered the woman to take a shower after being sexually assaulted, and told her to say she was sober while they filmed video on video. consent video.

The applicant feared adding to the “public spectacle”

According to parliamentary committee testimony, Hockey Canada’s board of directors has approved payment of the maximum claim amount of $3.5 million.

On Monday, Talah gave CBC News new details about his client’s non-disclosure agreement. He said the agreement included a “communication plan” that gave his client some “flexibility to say what she wanted to say.” The agreement allowed Talah to make a written statement in accordance with her wishes.

“She didn’t really want to be part of the media and doesn’t want to be publicly involved in this debate,” Talah told CBC News.

Glen McCurdy, vice president of Hockey Canada, says the organization is looking into the level of risk of potential lawsuits that alleged victims could bring. (Canadian press)

He said the nondisclosure agreement was mutually requested because his client was “adamant” from the start that she didn’t want to “aggravate the public spectacle”. He said his client also chose not to name the players involved in her lawsuit.

Talah said that there were no legal non-disclosure agreements that would prevent the complainant from reporting sexual offenses to the police.

“You cannot buy off a criminal investigation,” he said. “Furthermore, the NDA cannot prevent an incident from being discussed when seeking medical, counseling, or financial advice. These are typical exceptions.

No other requests to be released

The complainant, at the center of the case, spoke publicly for the first time last week in the Globe and Mail and said she felt “vulnerable and insecure” since May, when her allegations became public.

According to Talakh, the woman wanted to be clear about the information that kept appearing in the media about her case.

In a statement last week, Talah said his client always cooperated fully with the police investigation into her case, despite Hockey Canada initially saying it didn’t.

CBC News asked Hockey Canada if any complaints had been filed and asked to withdraw their non-disclosure agreement after the executives testified last month.

Hockey Canada stated that since July 29, “no compensation claimants have asked to be exempted from any confidentiality terms in their settlement agreements.”

“As noted earlier, upon request, Hockey Canada will work with victims to support their wishes,” Hockey Canada said in a statement.

Do you have a story or news about the Hockey Canada scandal? Confidentially email ashley.burke@cbc.ca