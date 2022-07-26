Hockey Canada sexual harassment investigator testifies before committee

An outside investigator hired by Hockey Canada to investigate the alleged gang sexual assault will testify for the first time before a House of Commons committee on Tuesday.

Daniel Robitaille, partner at law firm Henein Hutchison LLP, will answer questions from the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage about the firm’s inconclusive investigation into a controversy that has brought Canada’s national hockey organizing body under unprecedented public and political scrutiny.

In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit filed in April by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by eight former Canadian Hockey League (KHL) players following a Hockey Canada Foundation event in London, Ontario. in June 2018.

The allegations were not proven in court.

Hockey Canada Chiefs previously informed the committee that although the players of the 2018 World Youth Hockey Team were encouraged to participate in the third party investigation, they were not required to do so. The executives also said that the vast majority of the players did not speak to investigators and that the investigation was unable to identify the players involved in the alleged gang sexual abuse.

Hockey Canada said last week that no longer use a membership-backed fund to settle claims of sexual harassment.

Organization announced on Monday that it is committed to making a number of other changes, including enhanced training focused on masculinity, consent, and toxic behavior, and a universal code of conduct to prevent and address abuse in sport.

London, Ontario, police announced last week that they would reopen the investigation into the alleged attack. The police opened a criminal investigation in June 2018, which ended after eight months without charge.

Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge is also due to appear at the committee hearing.