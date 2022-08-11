Hockey Canada publishes new paper to review measures to combat abuse, harassment and insults

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may cause concern to some readers.

Hockey Canada is hiring a new “Director of Abuse, Harassment and Abuse” to improve safety within the organization following close public scrutiny of its handling of allegations of sexual harassment.

According to the report, the sport’s national governing body released the new work on Thursday and said it would include overseeing the introduction of an “independent and confidential complaints mechanism.”

“Hockey Canada’s goal is to create a sports culture and environment free of all forms of abuse and harm,” the job posting reads.

Hockey Canada says it is looking for someone to lead the development of a “multi-year” abuse strategy and spearhead the creation of a new reporting and tracking system to record allegations of wrongdoing at every level of hockey from the grassroots to the national.

According to the job posting, the director will also be tasked with creating a new vetting program to assess player character for high-end programs.

The job posting is the organization’s latest attempt to regain its credibility and public confidence after more than two months of sexual harassment scandal.

Regional hockey associations have threatened to stop paying Hockey Canada dues over concerns, MPs continue to call on the hockey organization’s management to step down, and Sports Canada’s minister wants a board overhaul.

WATCH | Hockey organizations threaten to stop funding Hockey Canada

Hockey organizations threaten to stop funding Hockey Canada While one provincial hockey federation supports Hockey Canada’s response to the sexual harassment controversy, others have threatened to withhold fees due to the scandal.

The creation of a new position to handle complaints of abuse is part of a commitment Hockey Canada made in July when it announced a plan to combat the organization’s “toxic behavior” both on and off the ice.

Hockey Canada made the plan public before its leaders appeared before a parliamentary committee, where MPs questioned them about how the organization sought financial settlements with applicants and, in some cases, used non-disclosure agreements to prevent applicants from speaking in public.

The Hockey Canada controversy began after a woman filed a lawsuit in April alleging she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by eight unnamed Canadian Hockey League players, including members of the World Junior Team.

The hockey players allegedly brought golf clubs into the room to intimidate her, told her to shower after being sexually assaulted, and told her to say she was sober while they filmed the consent video, according to the lawsuit, which was not proven in the case. court.

The lawsuit accuses Hockey Canada of failing to address systemic abuse within its organization and condoning “a culture and environment that glorifies the degradation and sexual exploitation of young women.”

During a parliamentary committee last month, Hockey Canada said it had reached a settlement and paid $8.9 million to 21 other complainants on allegations of sexual assault since 1989 (not including allegations of gang sexual assault in 2018).

In nine of these cases, a fund, partly generated by registration fees, was used to pay complaints to applicants. Hockey Canada’s sexual harassment insurance policy was used to cover the rest, the organization told the committee.

WATCH | IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship to take place amid Canadian ice hockey controversy

Ice Hockey World Junior Championship to take place due to disagreement with Hockey Canada Ticket sales for the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton are below expectations as the tournament kicks off this week in the shadow of an ongoing sexual harassment scandal at Hockey Canada.

Halifax Police also began investigating allegations of sexual assault in a separate group in 2003.

TSN reports that a source contacted Conservative MP John Neiter and described a video of six players who were on Team Canada at the time having sex with a woman who was unresponsive and lay face up on a pool table.

The chairman of a parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s sexual harassment actions said there are prominent witnesses they want to hear. The next meeting date has not yet been set.

