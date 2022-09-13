Hockey Canada informed Ottawa of the fund that was used to settle sexual harassment claims in 2019.

In 2019, Hockey Canada asked the federal government whether it could self-administer its own safe sports affairs despite facing “significant potential lawsuit”.

In a three-page email to the Sports Secretary’s office, Hockey Canada boasted of “unrivaled” management of safe sports, but raised concerns about both any third-party mechanism for investigations and a new toll-free number for whistleblowing. .

The email, signed by Glen McCurdy, who was then Hockey Canada’s vice president of insurance and risk management, also details the Hockey Canada National Equity Fund, which is used to cover uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault claims, which the organization is waging from “the end of 1990s”. “

“It’s no secret that Hockey Canada was forced to take action on sexual harassment, especially after the Graham James and Sheldon Kennedy revelations that rocked not only our sport but the nation as a whole in the late 1990s,” McCurdy wrote in an email. received by the Canadian Press.

Glen McCurdy, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of insurance and risk management, testifies as a witness before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Canadian press)

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and continue to do. When we first encountered this situation, we had financial problems associated with unfounded claims coming to us from hockey players, professional and other players. We also had to deal with the creation of a program that our members could access in case they had similar problems, but less public in nature.

“We have managed our ‘financial obligations’ by proactively resolving claims and communicating potential claims.”

The national sports body has been under scrutiny since news broke in May of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ontario involving eight unidentified players, including members of that year’s World Junior Team, and the subsequent hushed up settlement.

Allegations of gang sexual assault involving the 2003 World Youth Team emerged in July.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

Hockey Canada had its federal funding cut due to a case review and settlement, while a number of corporations withheld sponsorship dollars.

Kirsty Duncan, Minister for Science and Sports from 2015 to 2019, said she did not receive an email from Hockey Canada addressed to Michael Paramathasan, a former Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of Sports, when it was sent on October 29, 2019.

“It appears from this letter that this organization simply does not understand this, and does not understand three decades after the horror that Sheldon Kennedy experienced, after Larry Nassar and American gymnastics,” Duncan told the Canadian press. “And I think what the letter shows is real thinking, thinking behind closed doors, not when the eyes of the nation are watching and judging.”

Former sports minister Kirsty Duncan during questions in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in 2018. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

In March 2019, Duncan announced several safe sports initiatives, including a national free confidential helpline for victims and witnesses of sports abuse. She also announced that National Sports Organizations (NSOs) must have a safe sports policy and make provision for access to an outside researcher.

McCurdy wrote that it was unlikely that most members of Hockey Canada, “or the Canadian sports system as a whole, were aware that we also bought an insurance product to deal with sexual assault/misconduct claims retroactively.”

News of this “product” exploded in July when Hockey Canada officials told the House of Commons Legacy Committee that they were using the organization’s National Equity Fund, which receives small hockey membership dues, to pay $7.6 million in uninsured claims at nine agreements related to sexual crimes. assault or abuse since 1989. This figure does not include the alleged incident in London.

“Had we been thwarted by a ‘sports process’ in which we had to go through a reporting and approval mechanism by some as yet unnamed third party organization, we firmly believe that we would be irreparably harmed,” he continued. .

“The concept of a third-party investigative firm would make it impossible for us to actually protect athletes in this situation, there is no doubt about that,” he wrote, adding that Hockey Canada believes in individual solutions to specific problems and that a uniform process for each sport would be detrimental to the ability of the NSO deal with certain situations.

According to him, McCurdy’s arguments for the abuse toll-free pilot project basically boiled down to a huge number of complaints, many of which “are not necessarily valid … We do have a lot of parents who use complaints of this kind as a basis for which commands/associations to change.

Neither Hockey Canada nor Paramathasan immediately responded to requests for comment.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kennedy have recently denounced Hockey Canada’s leadership, saying it has lost the trust of Canadians. Their comments came after the federation’s board of directors announced that it stood by President and CEO Scott Smith and his executive team despite calls for a change in the organization’s leadership.

“Hockey Canada does not want to be burdened with a system or process that ties our hands and prevents us from managing the situation in the way we see fit,” McCurdy wrote. “We just ask that you keep this in mind as you continue to guide us in a collective safe sport strategy.”

Duncan said Hockey Canada’s values ​​and priorities were wrong.

“The No. 1 priority of any sports organization is safe sport. This is an organization that opposed safe sports with self-serving arguments – that’s what this letter says. They didn’t want rules because they didn’t want to be exposed,” she said.

“I would like to know if they are still proud of their success in this area.”

Meanwhile, NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct a thorough audit of Hockey Canada’s finances starting in 2016.

The request, made in a Sept. 6 letter to sports minister Pascal Saint-Onge, concerns spending thousands of dollars attributed to the nation’s sports governing body, including high-end dining, luxury hotel rooms and championship rings for board members.