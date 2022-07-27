Hockey Canada has paid $7.6 million in sexual assault compensation from a special fund since 1989.

Hockey Canada executives told a House of Commons committee on Wednesday that nine sexual assault claimants have received $7.6 million in compensation since 1989 from a special fund supported in part by membership dues.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith told the standing committee on Canadian heritage that he would not step down from his position. He told MPs that he was capable of making changes to an organization that was on alert.

Hockey Canada chief financial officer Brian Cairo told the committee that $6.8 million of the $7.6 million was for payments related to Graham James, a former junior hockey coach convicted of sexually abusing young hockey players.

Cairo said the fund is being built with membership dues and investments from Hockey Canada.

Both Cairo and Smith defended the fund’s existence, saying it was necessary because the organization’s insurance does not cover all kinds of claims. Cairo cited the James case as an example.

“The insurance companies were not going to insure us for such cases,” Cairo told the committee.

But Cairo later revealed that Hockey Canada settled 12 more sexual harassment lawsuits in the same time period, paying out $1.3 million in insurance.

“We didn’t use money to protect our image. We used money to react [to] and support the victims… so we used the money to support families,” Smith said.

Canada Hockey Team President Scott Smith

Hockey Canada announced earlier this month that it would no longer use the fund to settle sexual harassment claims.

In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in April by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by eight former KHL players following a Hockey Canada Foundation event in London, Ontario in June 2018.

The allegations were not proven in court. The identities of the allegedly involved players and the alleged victim are not publicly known. The terms of the settlement, including the amount that Hockey Canada paid to the plaintiff, were not disclosed.

Barry Lorenzetti, CEO of insurance broker Hockey Canada BFL Canada, told the committee that AIG Canada, Hockey Canada’s insurance company for sexual harassment claims, had agreed to allow the organization to settle the case using money from the fund.

But earlier, Cairo told the committee that Hockey Canada now intends to return the money spent on settling the dispute with AIG.

Lorenzetti said that this was news to him.

“As far as I remember or as far as I know, this question has never been about [AIG] will reopen the suit in the future if Hockey Canada seeks compensation or damages from them,” Lorenzetti told the committee.

Lorenzetti said that based on his experience in the insurance industry, the existence of a Hockey Canada fund to settle claims is not unusual.

“We work with thousands and thousands and thousands of clients across Canada and around the world. Often…a corporation has a reserve fund or fund for uninsured losses or claims that are not recoverable,” he said.

“I think it’s prudent risk management and prudent practice.”

Hockey Canada hired independent investigator Henein Hutchison LLP after learning of the alleged assault. Shortly thereafter, London, Ontario police opened a criminal investigation. At a committee meeting on Wednesday, Hockey Canada executives said the firm received between $280,000 and $287,000 from the National Equity Fund.

Smith and his predecessor Tom Rennie. testified before committee on alleged June attack . Since membership fund to settle sexual harassment claims. Hockey Canada also committed to reforms aimed at changing the culture within the organization and addressing the problem of abusive and toxic behavior.

The London Police recently announced that they reopen the investigation in an alleged 2018 attack.

Members of the 2003 World Junior Ice Hockey Team also face allegations related to alleged gang sexual assault in 2003.

Members of the Hockey Canada leadership, including Smith, are facing multiple calls to step down and let the new team make changes to the organization and the sport.

Several committee members expressed dissatisfaction with Smith’s leadership. Conservative MP John Nater asked him if he would leave.

“For the good of hockey, for the good of countless volunteers across the country, for the good work of countless excellent people in the sport of hockey, I strongly believe that Hockey Canada must have new leadership,” Nater said.

“Will you do it? Are you going to resign so that a new leadership can take over?”

In response, Smith stated that he had no plans to retire.

“I’m ready to take on this responsibility to change our game, I believe I have the experience to do that,” he told the committee.

Smith said he was willing to step down if the Hockey Canada board or the management review team decided that he was not up to the task. He also apologized for the organization’s initial response to the alleged sexual assault case in 2018.

“We should have done more, and we could have done more, and we could have done everything faster. And so I apologize for that,” Smith said.

Bloc Québec MP Sebastien Lemire and NDP MP Peter Julian also expressed doubts about Smith’s ability to lead Canada’s hockey team in the future.

“The Canadian public has lost confidence in Hockey Canada. There is no doubt about that,” Julian said.

“I believe today’s hearing is indeed the last opportunity for Hockey Canada to build credibility.”

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather praised Hockey Canada’s change efforts but said they were too small and too late.

“I don’t think they’ve gone far enough… there’s going to be a bigger cultural change in Hockey Canada than you’re promising today,” he said.

“There are times when good people have to step aside because the public has lost confidence in them, and I’m afraid this might be one of those times.”

Nather, Richard Martel and Karen Vecchi, three Conservative MPs on the committee, said in a media statement after the hearing that Hockey Canada is a “secret and unaccountable organization”.

“It is clear that Hockey Canada is sweeping things under the carpet and moving on,” the statement said.

“The organization’s senior leadership has failed to show Canadians that they are capable of taking the necessary steps to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future acts of sexual violence. This has to change.”

Leagues say no incidents of sexual harassment have been reported in Hockey Canada

Ontario Hockey League (OHL) commissioner David Branch, Western Hockey League (WHL) commissioner Ron Robison and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) commissioner Gilles Courtauld told the committee that while they were aware of a number of complaints of sexual harassment involving players in their leagues over the past five years, they did not report them to Hockey Canada.

QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courtauld testifies before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Courtauld said the QMJHL had suspended two players over the past five years due to complaints of sexual harassment.

Branch said there was one sexual harassment complaint against an OHL player during the same time period. According to him, this player was suspended from participating in educational programs as a condition for reinstatement.

Robison said the WHL had reviewed two reports of sexual harassment in the past five years. He said police were investigating both cases and the players involved were suspended from the league.

All commissioners testified that they did not report cases to Hockey Canada.