Hockey Canada clears up incidents reported to Sport Canada following committee disagreement

Hockey Canada has clarified the number of incidents of alleged abuse, harassment or discrimination it has reported to Sport Canada since 2018, after testimony from the President of Hockey Canada before the Commons Legacy Committee in late July cited fewer recorded incidents than the figure that spokespersons for Sport Canada. given by the deputies the day before.

Sport Canada has since also told CBC News that Hockey Canada reported another incident the day after its officials came forward as witnesses, bringing the total number of incidents solved over the past four years to nine.

As a condition of their funding agreements with the federal government, national sports organizations such as Hockey Canada are required as of 2018 to immediately disclose any instances of harassment, abuse, or discrimination “that could jeopardize a programming project.”

Incidents must also be reported to the appropriate authorities, including the police if a criminal investigation is required. Sports organizations should have a formal policy in place to prevent harassment and abuse and address any cases that arise, including providing access to an independent third party for investigation and recommendations.

Sport Canada cannot investigate cases

During her July 26 committee testimony, Michel Rust, senior director in charge of programs at Sport Canada, Bloc MP Andreanne LaRouche asked the exact number of incidents reported by Hockey Canada in each of the years since a funding agreement was required. . these disclosures (2018-2022).

Ruest said eight cases were recorded in its confidential database.

Rust said confidential details of the allegations contained in these reports were reported domestically in certain cases, but only general statistics, not specific details, were passed to the minister’s office. Sport Canada does not have mandated authority to investigate these cases, he told MPs, and disclosure to the government includes “minimum information” — under the Privacy Act, Rust said, names are not released unless they are already on the list. public domain.

In response to a follow-up email question from CBC News, Sport Canada broke down the reports in their database by year:

Two reports for 2018.

One in 2019.

Three in 2020.

One in 2021.

Two in 2022.

The year of reporting to Sport Canada is not necessarily the same as the year of the alleged incident.

According to Hockey Canada committee testimony, the first incident reported in 2022 was an alleged gang sexual assault by members of Canada’s 2003 national junior ice hockey team that occurred in Halifax, North Carolina and is currently the subject of a police investigation. . This was revealed to the general public – and, as hockey officials testified, Hockey Canada itself – in a TSN report earlier this summer.

Officials said they had only heard “rumors” about it a couple of weeks before TSN published the results of their investigation, but reported it to Sport Canada immediately after the media report was released.

Discrepancy in the number of cases

When he first appeared before the committee on June 20, Hockey Canada President Scott Smith told the committee that he was not ready to speak about specific incidents. While testifying before the committee on July 27, New Democratic MP Peter Julian asked Smith if he was now ready to speak about the specifics of the ongoing investigations.

Canadian hockey team president Scott Smith during parliamentary hearings in July. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

This time around, Smith was willing to confirm that one of the incidents reported to Hockey Canada in 2018 was the alleged gang sexual abuse of a young woman in London, Ontario by members of the 2018 national junior team. The incident also became public only because TSN reported last spring of a cash settlement paid to the young woman by Hockey Canada.

Smith told the committee that in addition to two investigations involving national youth team members in 2003 and 2018, there were two other non-sexual harassment reports, bringing Hockey Canada’s total to Sport Canada to four. he told deputies.

The other two reports, according to Smith, date back to 2018 and 2021 and involve a family alleging abusive behavior as their son and daughter were prevented from registering for junior hockey due to their father’s behavior in the arenas.

CBC News asked Hockey Canada why Sport Canada’s testimony mentioned receiving eight incident reports from its organization, and yet Smith told MPs the next day that four reports had been filed with Sport Canada.

Hockey Canada spokesman Jeremy Knight responded that Smith believed that Julian’s question was only about open investigations and not the total number of reports.

“Mr. Smith’s response concerns four open investigations that have been reported to Sport Canada as required. Not all reports in Sport Canada since 2018 are open investigations,” Knight said.

Knight’s response suggests that investigations into four reported incidents in 2019 and 2020 are now closed or completed.

Neither Hockey Canada nor Sport Canada have released any details about the outcome of these investigations or even the nature of these incidents, including whether they involved alleged assault or abuse, harassment or discrimination.

A new incident was reported the day after the testimony

The incident, reported by Hockey Canada on July 28, the day after the committee address, was not “a formality,” a spokesman for the sports secretary’s office told CBC News.

Ariane Joazar-Belizer said the individual contacted Hockey Canada “to request information about the process for reporting possible abuse of an athlete from the Northwest Territories.”

Hockey Canada advised the man to contact the police and provided him with information on an independent third-party mechanism to deal with such cases, a spokesman for the minister said.

The number of incidents reported to Sport Canada by hockey officials was not the only confusing aspect of their July 27 testimony.

MPs also asked Hockey Canada officials how much money was paid to sexual harassment complainants. The figure presented at the committee meeting – a total of $8.9 million from the organization’s national equity fund, plus insurance payments – does not actually include the monetary compensation paid to the applicant in connection with a 2018 gang attack involving junior members of the team.

WATCH | The woman says she cooperated with an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of World Junior Championship players:

The woman says she cooperated with an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of World Junior Ice Hockey players. The appellant, who is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian hockey players on the 2018 World Youth Team, says she has always cooperated fully with the police investigation into her case, despite Hockey Canada initially claiming that she did not do.

This omission was discovered only after the commission, when journalists interrogated Smith in the corridor after his testimony. The president said the audited financial statement, which includes the settlement of the incident involving the young woman in London, Ontario, will not be completed before Hockey Canada’s annual meeting, so the total provided to MPs does not include this most recent payment by the organization.

The exact amount paid to this young woman has not been confirmed, but her lawsuit sought $3.55 million, and Smith told the committee that the board of Hockey Canada had approved “the maximum amount of the settlement.”

“We didn’t know all the details of that night. [in question]but we believe harm has been done,” Hockey Canada CFO Brian Cairo told MPs.