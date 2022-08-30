Hockey Canada Board Supports President & CEO Scott Smith Amid Calls For Change

Hockey Canada’s Board of Directors says it stands by President and CEO Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for a leadership change in the organization.

Hockey Canada interim chairman Andrea Skinner announced support for the organization’s leadership in a statement posted Monday on its website.

Canada’s governing body for hockey is under scrutiny as it handles allegations of sexual harassment against members of previous men’s youth teams.

The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada after it emerged the organization quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team at the Hockey Canada Gala in London, Ontario, including same year.

Hockey Canada has since said that members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in Nova Scotia.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Michael Brind’Amour resigned on 6 August. His term expired in November.