Hockey Canada appoints lawyer as new chairman amid controversy

Hockey Canada has appointed Toronto attorney Andrea Skinner as interim chairman of its board of directors after facing strong public pressure for a major leadership reshuffle.

The move comes just days after Canada’s 13 regional hockey federations threatened to stop paying Hockey Canada fees because they were “appalled” by their response to allegations of sexual harassment.

The hockey organization said on Tuesday it held a meeting with federations and selected Skinner over Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned over the weekend.

“As a board, we are listening to Canadians,” Skinner wrote in a Hockey Canada press release. “We are working to bring meaningful positive change to the culture of hockey.”

Hockey Canada stated that Skinner graduated from Cornell University, where she was captain of the varsity hockey team in her senior year. She later coached the varsity team at the University of Ottawa and is now a partner at Aird & Berlis LLP, where she is chair of the diversity and inclusion committee. Skinner has been on the Board of Directors of Hockey Canada since November 2022.

The appointment is Hockey Canada’s latest public announcement promising changes to address trust issues and loss of public confidence.

In April, a woman filed a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging that eight unnamed Canadian Hockey League players, including members of the Canadian youth team, raped her in 2018.

“Cracks in the Fortress”

Hockey associations and parents were outraged to learn that a special fund formed from their registration fees had been used to pay for the settlement agreement.

Ticket sales for the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton were below expectations as the tournament kicks off this week in the shadow of an ongoing sexual harassment scandal at Hockey Canada.

Canadian sports minister Pascal Saint-Onge has called for a major overhaul of the organization’s board of directors.

Brind’Armor resigned on Saturday and said his final term ends in November 2022, but that “immediate action is needed to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport.”

Saint-Onge replied that “we are beginning to see cracks in the fortress, and that is how the light comes in.”

MPs from several parties investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of alleged gang sexual assault have repeatedly called for the top leadership of the organization to resign. MPs argue that top managers have been unable to solve problems for years and are not the right leaders to improve the culture of the organization.

President resists calls to step down

The current board of directors is the first to be elected under a new bylaw requiring gender diversity, Hockey Canada said on Tuesday.

Attorney Andrew Winton sits next to witnesses Scott Smith, Hockey Canada president and chief operating officer, and Hockey Canada chief financial officer Brian Cairo, when they appear before a parliamentary committee last month investigating the organization’s sexual harassment allegations. Smith resisted resigning and promised to lead cultural change. (Canadian press)

“The composition of the board has been strengthened by the efforts of an independent nominating committee that has recruited candidates from the general public, including Ms. Skinner,” Hockey Canada’s board of directors said in a press release.

Last week, the organization commissioned former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell to conduct an independent review of the organization’s governance structure.

