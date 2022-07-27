HIV infection remains persistently high, UN says

While the world’s attention was focused on the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the fight against an older enemy has lost its decisive role: last year more than 1.5 million people became infected with HIV, about three times the global target, the UN said. . Wednesday.

According to UNAIDS, the organization’s HIV and AIDS program, about 650,000 people died of AIDS in 2021, at about one per minute. Progress against the disease has slowed and global infections have remained stable since 2018.

The losses in 2021 have been uneven, as people aged 15 to 24 — and especially young women — bear a disproportionate share of the burden. The program says that every two minutes there is one new infection of a teenage girl or young woman.